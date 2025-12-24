Concern for former Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase has sharpened after court records revealed a dozen arrests in just two years, underscoring a downward spiral that has left the once-familiar face living on the streets of Southern California.

Best known for his role as Martin Qwerly on Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, Chase, now 36, has been filmed homeless in Riverside, prompting renewed questions about how child stardom ends, and what happens when the safety net fails.

The viral clips that surfaced in September 2025 did more than spark nostalgia. They set off alarm bells about a pattern of arrests, missed opportunities for support, and a future that appears increasingly uncertain.

Tylor Chase's Shocking Criminal Record

Court records from Riverside County reveal that Tylor Chase has faced at least 12 criminal cases since August 2023. Eight of these incidents occurred in 2025 alone, highlighting a particularly turbulent period.

His two most recent arrests involved alleged shoplifting of items valued at under $950 (£704). Despite this, the Riverside Police Department confirmed that Chase is not currently wanted for any crimes.

Ryan Railsback, a spokesperson for the department, said: 'Tylor is not currently wanted for any crimes.'

'We do not know how long he has been experiencing homelessness,' added the official.

Repeated encounters with law enforcement indicate that Chase has been cooperative. Officers have described him as cordial during their interactions, even while noting that he has declined offers for temporary shelter, mental health services, and addiction treatment.

Concerns for Tylor Chase Grew

Public concern intensified after viral videos showed Chase looking dishevelled on the streets. In one clip, a passer-by asked if he had acted on Disney; Chase corrected her, stating, 'Nickelodeon. I was on Ned's Declassified.'

Former co-stars have also spoken out. Daniel Curtis Lee, who played Simon 'Cookie' Nelson-Cook, said: 'There was some bad news that I received earlier this week about our dear friend Tylor Chase. It was a lot to process for me. When I first saw [the video], I was angry... But then I was upset with myself because I felt powerless.'

Lindsey Shaw added: 'I miss Tylor, I love Tylor so, so much.' Devon Werkheiser, who played Ned, described the situation as 'overwhelming' but noted that the person filming the video 'had her heart in the right place.'

Authorities continue weekly outreach, providing options for housing and support. Railsback said: 'Regarding family, I am not aware of any attempts by officers to contact relatives on his behalf.'

Chase himself has reflected on his situation: 'I have friends and family. I stay around here locally. My mom is here. I have a lot of good people helping me.'

'It's not too shabby. A lot of people help out... There's grace in the charity of God's family people. That's a pretty chill aspect of it all. It's a true privilege, obviously,' he added.

Where is Tylor Chase Now?

As of December 2025, Chase has been provided temporary accommodations by Lee, who reunited with him in Los Angeles. The actor took Chase for pizza, FaceTimed Werkheiser, and booked him a hotel room near his previous location.

'Love is all we can really give people sometimes, and I'm happy that he was able to have that connection with his pops. I really believe we can get Tylor back on his feet... He's on my heart often, on my mind often,' he told his followers.

Other former actors, including Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss, have also offered assistance. Meanwhile, police continue weekly engagement, ensuring Chase is aware of available support, although he has declined permanent housing and other programmes.

Why Chase's Story Matters

Twelve arrests in two years isn't just a statistic. It's a signal that early fame doesn't inoculate against adult hardship, and that outreach without acceptance can stall.

For fans and policymakers alike, Chase's story revives a hard question: what responsibility does the industry, and the system bear once the cameras stop?

For now, the fear is simple and urgent. Without sustained engagement, the arrests may continue, and the future of a former child star may remain as uncertain as the pavement he's sleeping on.