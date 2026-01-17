A high-profile UAP whistleblower known as Gerb has detonated a political bombshell by accusing a powerful 'secret club' of running America's UFO cover-up from behind closed doors, linking the Pentagon's anomaly office to one of the most influential science laboratories in the world.

The Strange Metal That Triggered Alarm

According to Gerb, a mysterious metallic object recovered in Ohio and handed to Oak Ridge National Laboratory in 2024 was not treated as neutral scientific evidence, but instead became part of a tightly controlled system designed to sanitise uncomfortable truths about unidentified aerial phenomena.

His claims suggest that senior defence figures, corporate contractors and federal scientists have been rotating between the same elite institutions, raising explosive questions about whether the American public is being deliberately kept in the dark about possible non-human technology.

In 2024, AARO, the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, contracted Oak Ridge National Laboratory to examine a peculiar metallic specimen recovered from private land in Ohio.

The material was reported to have unusual properties that did not align neatly with known earthly alloys, sparking intense interest among UAP researchers. Instead of transparent findings, AARO later issued a brief statement suggesting the sample was likely ordinary. Gerb blasted this conclusion as rushed and politically motivated, arguing that Oak Ridge had been chosen precisely because of its close ties to defence contractors rather than its independence.

Gerb Exposes The Revolving Door

Gerb's most damaging claim centres on former AARO chief Sean Kirkpatrick, who left his government role in December 2023 to become Chief Technology Officer for Defence and Intelligence Programs at Oak Ridge. Gerb argues this creates an obvious conflict of interest, since Kirkpatrick had previously overseen which materials AARO sent for analysis, including the Ohio specimen.

The controversy deepened when Oak Ridge quietly removed a webpage celebrating Kirkpatrick's appointment, while he failed to list the senior position on his public CV. To Gerb, this is not coincidence, but evidence of image management and hidden alliances.

Gerb also pointed to former Undersecretary of Defence for Intelligence and Security Ronald Moultrie, who deleted his past position on Battelle's board from his official biography. This is crucial because Oak Ridge is operated by UT-Battelle, a subsidiary of Battelle itself. In Gerb's view, this means the same corporate ecosystem effectively oversees both the investigation of UAP evidence and the Pentagon office meant to scrutinise it. He describes this as a 'closed loop of power' where the same players control funding, research, and public narratives.

Critics Call It A Cover-up

UAP advocates have rallied behind Gerb, accusing AARO of acting more like a disinformation machine than a truth-seeking body. Supporters online have hailed him as a legend for exposing what they see as a coordinated effort to downplay anomalies and label everything mundane. One commenter claimed AARO will never address this for reasons that should be obvious, while others argued taxpayers are being misled while paying for secrecy.

Defenders of AARO insist that movement between government, academia and defence labs is normal in national security work, and that Oak Ridge remains one of the most capable scientific facilities in the world. Yet the deleted webpages, altered CVs and tight control over findings have only fuelled suspicion.

For now, the Ohio specimen remains shrouded in classification, and the full Oak Ridge analysis has never been released to the public. What Gerb has achieved, however, is far more significant than a single metal sample. He has shifted the UFO debate away from blurry skies and towards the corridors of power, where influence, secrecy and corporate ties collide.