A routine visit to the dentist is usually associated with the anxiety of a looming procedure, not the complete collapse of a marriage and a criminal investigation. However, for a woman in Tennessee, a seemingly insignificant request to hold her husband's phone transformed into a terrifying experience that far exceeded her initial suspicions.

While sitting in the waiting room or procedure area, she believed she might find evidence of infidelity. Instead, she discovered a cache of illicit recordings that have since shocked her local religious community.

What the Wife Found

Tennessee CHURCH DEACON Christopher Thomas Collins, 42, was arrested after hidden camera videos allegedly showed him secretly filming a 15-year-old babysitter in his home; he faces nine felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. pic.twitter.com/rjQBh9CMFJ — Phoenix Rising (@DKeller56891630) January 16, 2026

The sequence of events began innocuously enough at a dental practice. Christopher Thomas Collins, a 42-year-old religious leader, handed his mobile device to his wife for safekeeping while he underwent a medical procedure. According to court documents obtained by local media, Collins' wife had already harboured suspicions that he was being unfaithful.

Taking advantage of his incapacitation in the dentist's chair, she started scouring the device for evidence of an affair. What she found was far more sinister than text messages to a mistress. Buried within a hidden folder were explicit videos of the couple's former babysitter.

The footage, which police stated appeared to be recorded via small spy cameras, showed the teenage girl in the couple's downstairs bathroom. The police investigation revealed that the cameras had been strategically fixed in positions across from the toilet and shower to capture the minor in vulnerable states.

'Spot Rats' Excuse

When she pressed him for answers, Collins came up with a desperate, almost laughable excuse. He claimed the spy cams hidden in the family bathroom were only there to 'spot rats'—a defence she later repeated to investigators. Reeling from the betrayal and unsure where to turn, the horrified wife didn't go home; she went straight to her church leaders for help.

A counsellor at the religious institution advised her to contact the authorities immediately. Fearing for the safety of her family, the church arranged for the wife and her children to stay in a hotel while law enforcement tracked down Collins.

Arrest and Evidence

Collins was subsequently arrested during a traffic stop. During a search of his property, officers seized his current mobile phone, an older device, and two SD cards retrieved from the small cameras.

Investigators found nine separate video files timestamped to 2025. These clips graphically depicted the girl entering and exiting the shower, using the toilet, and changing her clothes. In a particularly chilling detail, police noted that in at least one video, the victim appeared to notice the camera while she was undressing.

Church Strips Collins of Title

The fallout for Collins was immediate, both legally and socially. He has been charged with nine counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. During an interview with detectives, Collins allegedly admitted to recording the teenager, whom he knew personally.

The leadership at Abba's House in Hixson acted swiftly upon learning of the allegations. In a public statement, the church confirmed that the discovery was brought to light during a counselling session. 'Through the course of a marriage counseling session, Chris Collins' wife revealed that she had found videos on her husband's phone of a minor,' the statement read. 'We immediately reported it to the police, and they are handling the situation. We are caring for his wife and kids during this tragic time.'

The church confirmed that Collins, who had been a member for four years, has been stripped of his title. 'Chris Collins had been a member of the church for four years and served as a deacon. He has been removed from that role.'