In a trial in a French court described as a watershed moment for #MeToo in gaming, three senior men formerly employed at Ubisoft's Montreuil office stand accused of cultivating a workplace atmosphere of intimidation, sexism, and fear.

Over four days of testimony, the Bobigny criminal court heard allegations that paint a disturbing picture of abuse and misconduct between 2010 and 2020. The court is likely to announce its verdict on July 2.

As reported by the Guardian, the prosecution, led by Antoine Haushalter, depicted a deeply rooted culture of harassment. Describing the evidence as 'overwhelming,' he said the gaming world had revealed elements of 'systemic sexism and potential abuse.'

'Humiliation Disguised as Humour'

Testifying, several female employees recounted harrowing incidents of physical and verbal mistreatment. One witness told the court she was tied to a chair with tape, forced into a lift, and taken to an unfamiliar floor.

She was later made to attend work with a marker-drawn face. 'He was my superior, and I was afraid of him. He made me do handstands. I did it to get it over with and get rid of him,' she said, describing actions by former Vice-President Tommy François.

Another witness alleged that François forcibly kissed her at a work event: 'grabbed me by the hair and kissed me by force.' She added that he once drew a penis on her during a video call with senior staff: 'Once he drew a penis on my arm when I was in a video call with top management.'

'A Boys' Club Above the Law'

Haushalter highlighted a series of disturbing practices ranging from whip-cracking to porn viewed openly: 'pornographic films [were] played in an open‑plan office.' Another former staff member condemned the environment as a 'boys' club above the law.

Meanwhile, Serge Hascoët, Ubisoft's ex-chief creative officer, allegedly made degrading comments about a female employee's sex life, stating she 'did not have enough sex' and proposed that he 'show how to calm her' by having sex in a meeting room. He is also accused of handing staff a used tissue, remarking: 'You can resell it, it's worth gold at Ubisoft.'

Allegations against game director Guillaume Patrux include threats of violence, such as cracking a whip near colleagues' faces, and lighting a beard on fire with a cigarette lighter.

Executives Deny Wrongdoing

All three men have denied the allegations. François claimed it was all a 'culture of joking around' and that he 'never tried to harm anyone.' Hascoët likewise said, 'I have never wanted to harass anyone, and I don't think I have.' They assert these behaviours were normal parts of workplace camaraderie.

A Systemic Failure? The Broader Significance

Legal counsel warned that this trial could shift accountability from individuals to the company. As union delegate Marc Rutschlé said of the collective impact: 'Their impunity was organised.' Prosecutors have asked for suspended sentences of up to three years and fines for each defendant.

Many observers see the trial as a landmark moment for holding tech giants to account and demanding safer workplaces. Ubisoft, maker of Assassin's Creed and Just Dance, is under intense scrutiny, as the verdict, expected on 2 July, could force the industry to confront its internal cultures more directly.