Los Angeles citizens want Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers out of stores, workplaces and community centres, and are making it known through large-scale protests currently rocking the city. Raids at the hands of ICE have been spreading through the US since Donald Trump retook office earlier this year. But why has the state of California, in particular, been so severely impacted by his immigration crackdown? California boasts the largest Latino demographic in the country, with 15.76 million locals claiming Hispanic heritage. Thus, organised raids targeting members of this community have severe implications in all areas of the state's operations, from the workforce to their voters.

The Brutal Protests Sweeping Through LA

The final straw for the people of Los Angeles came when ICE targeted day labourers at a Home Depot parking lot and workers at the Ambiance Apparel clothing manufacturer. Overall, ICE arrested 44 illegal migrants and an additional 77 in the greater LA area, citing 'fictitious employee documents.'

Outraged relatives, coworkers, and activists confronted ICE agents at immigration centres. Tensions rose amid rumours of ICE raids in Paramount, a heavily Latino district, leading to clashes as officers used pepper spray and batons. Activists attempted to stop arrests by blocking vehicles and obstructing traffic, leading to the burning of several self-driving vehicles.

The protests were declared an unlawful assembly, prompting officers to escalate to tear gas and flash grenades. President Trump responded by ordering 2,000—now 4,000— National Guard troops and 700 Marines to LA, a decision met with a lawsuit by California claiming it's 'unlawful' and impairs states' sovereignty.

Though officials and locals continue to clash, the reason for the latter's righteous anger becomes clear when looking at their demographics—to many Californians, protecting immigrants means protecting their own.

The LA Protests: the Result of Threatening Migrants in the City They Carry

In the US, Latinos heavily influence culture and politics, with 36.2 million Latinos being able to vote in 2024, a significant increase from 2020's 32.3 million. California alone has 4.8 million Latino voters. Los Angeles is especially Latino-heavy, with Hispanics making up the largest ethnic group at 48% of the population. Needless to say, their safety is essential in ensuring proper democracy in the US.

Threatening their communities and livelihoods also threatens Los Angeles' everyday functions, from retail to healthcare. In 2023, the Hispanic or Latino population made up 46% of the labour force in Los Angeles County. Notably, Latino workers are heavily represented in physically demanding roles, with Latinos forming 58% of the construction workforce and an eye-widening 92% of farmworkers.

Even those unable to work legally contribute to the city's economy, paying £6.3 billion ($8.5 billion) in state and local taxes in 2022. This figure, California's Budget and Policy Center claims, would increase to £7.63 billion ($10.3 billion) if they were authorised to work.

The ICE raids have been deeply personal to these groups. According to CBS News, the Paramount and Westlake districts have been targeted—communities with famously large Hispanic populations, making up 82% and 70% of each respective neighbourhood.

Targeting immigrants in a state so heavily made up and held up by them puts its every function at risk. The ongoing protests in LA highlight the deep-seated frustration within the community regarding ICE's aggressive immigration tactics and the Trump administration's overreach, finally hitting a fever pitch. As protests persist throughout the week and tensions escalate, it becomes ever clearer that safeguarding immigrant rights is integral to ensuring the overall health and stability of LA.