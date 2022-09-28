Ultimate Fighting Championships (UFC) star Maryna Moroz created history outside the octagon on Tuesday after becoming the first fighter from the MMA franchise to pose for Playboy. The Ukrainian will make her debut on the centerfold of the legendary men's lifestyle and entertainment magazine.

The 31-year-old, who competes in the flyweight division in the UFC, announced her foray into Playboy earlier this week. Moroz is hoping to partner with the iconic brand to promote their clothing line and be a part of their other brand activations.

"Happy to announce that I'll be the first UFC Fighter on Playboy Centerfold," Moroz wrote on Twitter. "Can't wait to partner up with such an iconic brand with clothing, activations, and now the platform that has all my exclusive content."

Despite her booming modelling career away from the octagon, Moroz remains focused on her goals in the UFC. The Ukrainian fighter is currently on a three-fight winning streak and is now preparing for her upcoming bout in November.

"My life is like train, my pictures, rest, food, and that's it," Moroz said. "Super big fight for me, and I'm ready for it because I work hard and focus is always in training. I love my job!" Moroz told TMZ Sports.

After two consecutive losses against Carla Esparza and Angela Hill, Moroz has now tasted three consecutive wins against Sabina Mazo, Mayra Bueno Silva and Mariya Agapova. "The Iron Lady," who has an 11-3 record, will next face Brazilian fighter Jennifer Maia.

Meanwhile, Moroz has revealed that her stint with Playboy has changed her life. The Ukrainian, who remains fully committed to her UFC career, made it clear that she is "super happy" and is not worried about public scrutiny for taking this direction.

"Playboy is super big for me," Moroz added. "It changed everything in my life, and now I am different. I am a different person."

Moroz will next see action on Nov. 19 at UFC Fight Night 215 against Brazilian Maia. The event will take place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada and will be part of the card that features former UFC Heavyweight Championship challenger Derrick Lewis and Sergey Spivak as the main event.