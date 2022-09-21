Sports and sex have never been too far apart but a pre-game romp has always been off the list for many athletes. A number of coaches have been known to ban their players from getting frisky with their wives or girlfriends ahead of a big game, race or fight.

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola was known to be among the coaches that did not want his players having sex before a game. The Spanish coach, however, has dispelled those rumours and made it clear that he wants his players to enjoy a pre-game romp as it makes them better.

"It is impossible to play good football if you don't make sex with your partner," Guardiola said, as quoted by The Sun. "It's impossible, I never did that. They have to do it. As much as they do it, better players."

The former Barcelona coach's view has now been supported by a plethora of top athletes from across sport. The likes of Nick Kyrgios, Ronda Rousey and Ronaldinho among others, have spoken about how a pre-game session would help them perform better.

Kyrgios, who has had a string of girlfriends since turning pro, spoke about his "sexual frustration" when not being able to see his girlfriend for an extended period while on tour. The Australian tennis star is currently dating model Costeen Hatzi, who is seen in the player's box at most tournaments.

"When you're trying to perform at the highest level, you start missing someone like emotionally, physically and it becomes a sexual frustration. I'm on court and I can't play because I'm a bit horny, if you know what I mean," Kyrgios said.

Meanwhile, Former UFC champion Rousey, who currently competes in the WWE, revealed that she uses sex to boost her in-ring performance. The American revealed that she gets as much sack time as possible, but made it clear that it was not with random strangers.

"I mean for girls it raises your testosterone, so I try to have as much sex as possible before a fight, actually," Rousey said in 2012 during an interview with Showtime.

Similarly, Brazilian superstar Ronaldinho, who is known to have a roaring social life off the pitch admitted to having plenty of sex before games during his career. The Barcelona legend said that a pre-game romp ensured that he was happy on the pitch.

"During my time at Barcelona, I often practised sex before games. It was not a problem but a benefit, as it made me happier before I played on the field," Ronaldinho said.