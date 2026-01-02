When the smoke from the Sistine Chapel turned white in May 2025, few expected the newly elected Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pontiff in history to find himself at the centre of an interstellar storm.

Yet, as we move into 2026, the Vatican, an institution often associated with ancient tradition, may be on the verge of its most radical revelation yet. According to a British filmmaker, the Holy See is not just tracking the stars but is actively preparing for the reality of 'First Contact' with extraterrestrial life.

Mark Christopher Lee, a ufologist and director of the documentary God Vs Aliens, claims to have secured 'rare access' to the Vatican's secretive archives located in the heart of Vatican City. His mission? To unearth historical references to unexplained phenomena and spiritual encounters that might prove humanity has been in contact with non-human intelligences for centuries. For Lee, the stakes could not be higher. He believes the Catholic Church is currently navigating the profound theological and spiritual shockwaves that an alien discovery would inevitably trigger.

The Secret Archives: Investigating Pope Leo XIV and UFO Secrets

'If we are close to confirming intelligent life beyond Earth, no institution will feel the shockwaves more than the Catholic Church,' Lee explained. His investigation suggests that the Church's apparent interest in the heavens is far more than academic. He has even floated the possibility that the Vatican is preparing for a potential alien invasion—or at the very least, a moment of profound cosmic disclosure.

Lee's work suggests that historical accounts of apparitions, such as the Third Secret of Fatima in 1917, may actually be classic examples of close encounters with non-human intelligence rather than traditional religious visions.

'The new Pope could become the first spiritual leader in history to address First Contact — and I intend to find out how prepared the Church really is,' Lee said. His inquiry raises a provocative question: Has the Church been quietly bracing for this moment all along? With global interest in UFO disclosure reaching a fever pitch following recent testimonies from high-level whistleblowers in Washington, Lee argues that 2026 could be the year the Vatican finally confronts a truth it has allegedly shielded for centuries.

Baptism In Space: Why Pope Leo XIV and UFO Disclosure Are Converging

The idea of 'space-faring siblings' is not entirely new to the Vatican's corridors. As far back as 2008, Father Gabriel Funes, then-director of the Vatican Observatory, argued that the existence of aliens would not contradict Christian faith. 'Just as there is a multiplicity of creatures over the earth, so there could be other beings, even intelligent (beings), created by God,' he wrote in the Vatican newspaper. Funes even suggested we might speak of a 'brother alien' as part of God's creative freedom.

This open-mindedness has only intensified under the current papacy. Earlier this year, Pope Leo XIV's newly appointed astronomer, Father Richard D'Souza, an India-born Jesuit and physics scholar with an asteroid named in his honour, made headlines by stating he would be willing to baptise an alien.

Calling extraterrestrials 'children of God,' D'Souza, who leads the Vatican Observatory near Rome, noted that theology would have to 'reimagine itself' following contact with intelligent life. 'They are all part of God's creation,' he remarked. 'The question would be how to reach them or how they would reach us.'

For Mark Christopher Lee, these statements are more than mere hypothetical musings. In his film God Vs Aliens, he argues that the Church may be significantly more prepared for the paranormal and the extraterrestrial than the public assumes, even hinting that some officials may view these crafts as interdimensional or demonic rather than physical spacecraft.

He believes that faith and prophecy are currently converging with modern UFO sightings in a way that has never happened before. As Lee continues to sift through the Vatican's hidden records, the world watches to see if 2026 will indeed be the year the heavens finally speak and how the Vatican will choose to answer.