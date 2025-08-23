A nationwide strike by CrossCountry train staff over the August bank holiday weekend brought rail services to a standstill, stranding thousands of passengers across the UK.

The industrial action, organised by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union in a dispute over pay and conditions, shut down all CrossCountry services on Saturday 23 August 2025 and left only a very limited service running on Monday 25 August.

Routes stretching from Aberdeen to Penzance and Stansted to Cardiff were affected.

Coupled with planned engineering works, the strike caused widespread frustration. Based on estimates from previous walkouts, the economic cost was put at £500,000 ($670,825) as travellers faced cancellations, delays and few alternatives during one of Britain's busiest travel weekends.

Hello Sarah. We have industrial strike action on Saturday 23 August and we are running no CrossCountry services unfortunately.

Total Shutdown On Saturday, Limited Monday Services

On Saturday, 23 August, CrossCountry operated no services at all, leaving major hubs such as Birmingham New Street closed.

'We have industrial strike action on Saturday 23 August and we are running no CrossCountry services unfortunately,' the operator confirmed on X.

On 25 August, trains ran only between 08:00 and 18:00, with no services between Birmingham and the south coast or Leicester and Stansted Airport, and just minimal services to the South West and north of York.

Although Sunday 24 August was not part of the strike, passengers were warned to expect disruption and check journeys carefully.

The RMT's action, backed by 489 members, stemmed from disputes over pay for rest-day working and ticket scanning. General secretary Eddie Dempsey said: 'This dispute is about protecting the future of your jobs, the protection of negotiated agreements and the right of your union to represent you effectively.'

No ticket acceptance with other operators for @CrossCountryUK strike.

Do not travel on Saturday

Expected limited service Sunday & Monday.



20/08/25, 15:05

Engineering Works And Alternative Travel Add To Chaos

The bank holiday disruption was compounded by engineering works. In the West Midlands, upgrades between Birmingham and Coventry extended journey times, while on 24 August the East Coast Main Line was closed between London and Peterborough, with LNER providing bus replacements.

National Express added 9,000 coach seats on routes such as Birmingham to Cardiff, but with no ticket acceptance on other rail operators, many passengers were left stranded or forced to pay for costly alternatives.

'No ticket acceptance with other operators for @CrossCountryUK strike. Do not travel on Saturday,' rail commentator Matt Williswarned on X.

Engineering Works And Alternative Travel Add To Chaos

The bank holiday disruption was compounded by engineering works. In the West Midlands, upgrades between Birmingham and Coventry extended journey times, while on 24 August the East Coast Main Line was closed between London and Peterborough, with LNER providing bus replacements.

National Express added 9,000 coach seats on routes such as Birmingham to Cardiff, but with no ticket acceptance on other rail operators, many passengers were left stranded or forced to pay for costly alternatives.

'No ticket acceptance with other operators for @CrossCountryUK strike. Do not travel on Saturday,' rail commentator Matt Willis warned on X.

The RAC reported 18 million car journeys across the weekend, with heavy congestion on the M5. Businesses in tourism hotspots such as Cornwall said bookings fell, underlining the wider economic impact.

Political Tensions And Public Anger

The strike also fuelled political rows over union power and government response. Former Transport Secretary Grant Shapps posted on X: 'This weekend's rail chaos was made in Labour HQ. By surrendering to the unions, they emboldened the union barons – and passengers are paying the price.'

The Department for Transport called the action 'disappointing news for passengers' and urged both sides to return to talks.

CrossCountry's managing director Shiona Rolfe said: 'It is hugely disappointing to not operate any services on Saturday, knowing the inevitable disruption to many of our passengers' journeys.'

Public anger was widespread online, with Cornish Stuff warning: 'CrossCountry warns of Bank Holiday disruption due to RMT strike.'

With further RMT action planned from 5 September, rail users now face continued uncertainty and the threat of more travel chaos

CrossCountry warns of Bank Holiday disruption due to RMT strike

This weekend's rail chaos was made in Labour HQ. By surrendering to the unions, they emboldened the union barons – and passengers are paying the price. CrossCountry shut, families stranded, businesses hit. When I was Transport Secretary, I never gave in.

