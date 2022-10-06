Conservative Party members have been accused of using homophobic slurs at an event organised to celebrate LGBTQ+ diversity in Birmingham on Tuesday.

A number of people had to be removed for directing insults at the community members at an event at Reflex nightclub.

According to a report in The Guardian, one person was forced to leave for calling a gay man a "f**", while another man was removed for calling two women a derogatory term used against lesbians.

Both these men were reported to be Conservative members. However, the claims have not been verified yet. The event, attended by hundreds of people, was open to anyone with a security pass, including party members and lobbyists.

A lot of people showed themselves up at the @LGBTCons party last night.



We’re making a list and checking it twice.



If you’d like to offer an apology this morning, mine and @elena_bunbury ‘s DMs are open. — Jessica (@jessicazwebster) October 5, 2022

A victim told ITV News: "We kicked someone out who was blind drunk and called me a dirty l***** and that I needed to watch my back. I don't feel like I morally fit in anymore."

Elena Bunbury, the Chair of LGBT Conservatives, also confirmed the incident and said: "The abuse my team at @LGBTCons have had tonight is disgusting."

"We've run a free event and it's spoilt by the few that feel the need to be abusive, not on at all. Thank you to those who were respectful, it means a lot," she added. Bunbury later added that the LGBT Conservatives stand with the community.

A party spokesperson later said that they have extended all kinds of support to the people affected by the incident and have promised an investigation into the matter.

"We have had discussions with LGBT+ Conservatives regarding this incident, which took place outside of the conference secure zone, and offered them our support," a Conservative spokesperson said.

"If those involved are identified as members of the party, we will launch swift investigations. Any form of discrimination or abuse is wrong and complaints can be made in confidence under our code of conduct," they added.

Anneliese Dodds, Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities, has also called for an investigation into the matter. She urged the Conservative Party to take disciplinary action against anyone found to have engaged in homophobic abuse.