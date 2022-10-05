A 65-year-old grandmother was brutally mauled to death by a pack of dogs at her house in the Vauxhall area of Liverpool on Monday.

The woman, known locally as Ann Dunn, was attacked by five American Bulldogs and died at the scene.

According to Merseyside Police, the dogs have since been humanely destroyed. A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, per a BBC report.

Detective Inspector Katie Coote said: "This is clearly a very distressing incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the lady who died."

"Our enquiries remain ongoing as we seek to establish what has happened and I would urge anyone who could assist our enquiries to get in touch," she added. Her next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the cause of death.

A similar incident was reported in March this year, wherein an American Bully XL killed 17-month-old Bella Rae Birch at her house in Merseyside. The family had brought the dog home just a week before it attacked the baby.

In another such incident, a 43-year-old woman was mauled to death by her own dog at her house in West Melton, near Rotherham, South Yorkshire in July this year.

The woman, Joanne Robinson, was attacked by one of the family's two American Bully XL dogs. The incident took place after Robinson came back home after a night out. The dogs had been with the family since they were puppies, and the incident left everyone in the family shocked.

In the UK, it is illegal to own Pitbull terriers, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino, and Fila Brasileiro. American Bulldogs do not feature in the list of banned dogs.

The American Bulldog is a stocky and muscular breed. The police have launched a probe to find out what led to the tragic incident.