HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has issued an urgent warning to parents of teenagers aged 16 to 19, urging them to update their Child Benefit claims by 31 August 2025 to avoid losing payments worth up to £1,354.60 ($1,816.43) annually for their eldest or only child.

The deadline applies to families whose children are continuing in full-time education or approved training, with failure to act risking an automatic halt to payments starting in September.

Deadline Looms for Continued Child Benefit Payments

Parents must confirm their teenager's ongoing education or training status to maintain Child Benefit payments, which provide crucial financial support. HMRC has sent letters to approximately 1.5 million eligible parents, but only 509,000 have extended their claims so far.

The benefit is worth £26.05 ($34.92) weekly for the eldest or only child, totalling £1,354.60 ($1,816.43) per year, and £17.25 ($23.12) weekly, or £897 ($1,202.52) annually, for each additional child.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC's Chief Customer Officer, stated, 'Child Benefit is an important boost to families. As soon as you know what your teenager is planning to do, extend your claim in minutes to guarantee your payments continue in September. Simply go to GOV.UK or the HMRC app to confirm today.'

Eligibility and Process for Extending Claims

To continue receiving Child Benefit, parents must verify that their 16- to 19-year-old is enrolled in full-time non-advanced education, such as A-levels, T Levels, or vocational qualifications up to Level 3, or approved unpaid training courses like Wales' Jobs Growth Wales+ scheme.

Home education and certain traineeships also qualify. The process is streamlined, with HMRC encouraging use of its online services. 'You can extend your claim in minutes through the HMRC app or online to ensure your payments continue,' Lloyd added.

Parents who previously opted out due to the High Income Child Benefit Charge (HICBC) can also reinstate payments online if eligible. For those unable to use digital services, HMRC provides contact details in renewal letters for phone or postal updates.

Financial Implications and Public Response

Missing the 31 August deadline could result in a significant financial loss, particularly for families with multiple children. For example, a family with two eligible teenagers risks losing over £2,251.60 ($3,018.95) annually if claims lapse.

The HICBC applies to households where the highest earner's income exceeds £60,000 ($80,436), requiring partial repayment, but families earning up to £80,000 ($107,248) can still benefit. X posts reflect public urgency: @WhichMoney warned, 'Parents who receive Child Benefit may need to take action before 31 August to keep their payments going.'

Similarly, @lwaltd noted, 'If your child is staying in education or training, you'll need to update and confirm your Child Benefit with HMRC by 31st August, or your payments could stop.' The cost of living pressures amplify the importance of these payments, with families relying on them for school-related expenses.

Good luck to your children getting their GCSE results today!



If your child is staying in education or training, you’ll need to update and confirm your Child Benefit with HMRC by 31st August, or your payments could stop.



HMRC advises parents to act promptly, even before GCSE results on 21 August 2025, to secure uninterrupted support.

Payments may stop if the deadline is missed, requiring parents to reapply, which could delay funds. Families can check eligibility or reinstate claims via GOV.UK or by contacting HMRC directly.