A single ticket-holder from France has claimed the record-breaking £210 million ($279.5 million) EuroMillions jackpot, in the draw on 19 August 2025, marking the largest lottery prize in UK history had it been won locally.

The National Lottery urges players to check tickets, as the winner has until 15 February 2026 to claim the prize. With such life-changing wealth, financial experts highlight strategic stock investments to preserve and grow the fortune.

Here are five stocks to consider for the winner's portfolio.

French Ticket-Holder Secures Historic Jackpot

The £210 million ($279.5 million) jackpot, won by matching numbers 24, 31, 34, 41, 43, and Lucky Stars 06, 08, was secured by a French ticket-holder, surpassing the previous UK record of £195 million ($259.35 million) from July 2022.

The UK's Millionaire Maker code, XMPX55830, also awarded £1 million ($1.33 million) to one player. Andy Carter, senior winners' advisor at Allwyn, said, 'Tuesday's jackpot has the ability to transform not just the winner's life, but the lives of friends and family.'

The win follows an Irish syndicate's £250 million ($279.5 million) prize on 17 June 2025, with the jackpot capped at this amount after multiple rollovers. Players have 180 days to claim, with unclaimed funds supporting UK National Lottery projects.

Financial Planning for a £210 Million Windfall

Managing such wealth requires careful planning to avoid pitfalls seen in past lottery winners, like Colin Weir, who spent half his £161 million ($214.13 million) before his death in 2019. Matt Swatton, wealth planning director at Canaccord Wealth, noted, 'The happiest winners balance a bit of fun with good planning to ensure their sudden windfall is protected.'

Experts recommend allocating a portion to stable, high-performing stocks across sectors to balance growth and security. The winner, now richer than Adele (£180 million/$239.4 million), could invest in UK and global markets to sustain their fortune.

Posts on X reflect public excitement: @Zicutake shared, 'Lucky ticket holder could scoop £210million in EuroMillions jackpot - making them the biggest lottery winner EVER.'

@dailystar added, 'EuroMillions £210m win makes you richer than Adele – and you can buy Sheffield Wednesday'

Top 5 Stocks for Long-Term Growth

Based on current market trends and expert analysis, here are five stocks to consider for the winner's portfolio, balancing stability and growth potential:

AstraZeneca (AZN) – This UK pharmaceutical giant Unilever (ULVR) – A consumer goods leader with a £120 billion ($159.6 billion) market cap, Unilever's diverse portfolio (e.g., Dove, Ben & Jerry's) ensures steady returns, with a 3.3% Shell (SHEL) – This energy titan, valued at £165 billion ($219.45 billion), benefits from stable oil demand and renewable energy investments, offering a 3.9% Microsoft (MSFT) – A US tech giant with a £2.4 trillion ( $327.711 trillion HSBC Holdings (HSBA) – With a £168 billion ( $22.57 billion

These selections, drawn from FTSE 100 and S&P 500 leaders, reflect diversified sectors, healthcare, consumer goods, energy, technology, and finance to hedge against market fluctuations.

The winner should consult a financial advisor to tailor investments to their goals, considering tax implications in France, where the prize is tax-free but investment gains may not be.