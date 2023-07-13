The UK government have recognised almost 200 organisations in this year's Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Awards. The organisations have been noticed for their support towards the Armed Forces community.

The organisations range from the transportation and finance sector to organisations in the education or healthcare field.

The Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award is known as the highest badge of honour. The Defence Employer Recognition Scheme encompasses bronze, silver and gold awards, which are awarded to organisations and employers that demonstrate advocacy to the defence and the armed forces community.

To win a Gold Award, the organisations must have signed the Armed Forces Covenant – a promise by the nation that ensures those who have served in the forces are treated fairly.

Only organisations that have already been awarded a Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Silver Award, are able to progress into the Gold Award level. To win a Gold Award, the organisations must also proactively recruit new employees with forces-friendly credentials.

In 2022, it was recorded that there are currently 193,890 soldiers in the UK Armed Forces. The Army Reserve is the largest of the Armed Forces – with several soldiers serving part-time at home and overseas.

In 2020, it was recorded that around 60 per cent of UK Armed Forces Veterans are under the age of 35. Once retired from the force, reservists, veterans and those who have served are 30 per cent more likely to become unemployed civilians.

There are a range of barriers that former Armed Forces personnel face when seeking employment opportunities. When applying for job roles in the military, most employers will not require a university degree or specific qualifications.

FDM Group is a global leader in the recruit, train and deploy sector. FDM Group noted: "The transition from a military career back to civilian job may seem daunting but with the right training and support, you can succeed at any role."

FDM Group added: "When hiring ex-forces personnel, employers will typically look for a variety of soft and hard skills. This includes, but is not limited to, strong problem-solving, teamwork and leadership skills, as well as some role-specific expertise."

The most popular way that employers promote their organisation as "Forces friendly", is through engaging in Armed Forces Day or through exclusive discounts to members of the Armed Forces Community.

To win an award it is also incumbent that the organisation must not have been subject to any negative public relations or media activity.

To retain their Gold Award status from the Ministry of Defence, the organisations are reassessed every five years.

A reported 28 per cent of the Gold Award winners are small-sized organisations, with almost 50 per cent of the Gold Awards going to large organisations that each hold over 500 employees.

Marks & Spencer Plc, Motorola Solutions UK Ltd, Hilton, and Toyota Manufacturing UK were recognised this year as large organisations that were awarded the Gold Award. Herefordshire & Worcestershire Chamber of Commerce was alongside several small organisations that were awarded a Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award.

Victoria McKenzie-Gould, the Director of Corporate Affairs and Forces Community Network Sponsor at M&S, said: "I'm proud that spirit lives on, led by our amazing Forces Community Network, who have helped steer us in just a few years from Bronze to now Gold accreditation."

The CEO of Herefordshire & Worcestershire Chamber of Commerce, Sharon Smith announced that the company will update their HR policies to include a comprehensive Reserve Forces Training Mobilisation policy.

Sharon Smith said: "As a Gold Award holder, we will continue to promote our advocacy via support and collaboration with members, through our events and via regular engagement with businesses across the two counties."