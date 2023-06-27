In a recently concluded event this month, the Royal Navy showcased its interest in introducing game-changing innovation in frontline operations with the help of tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft.

The Royal Navy's commitment to new technological innovations was showcased in front of the who's who of the maritime world. The event had guests from across the world including Defence Attachés from the USA, France, New Zealand, Australia, India, Japan and Canada. First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Ben Key also graced the occasion which was named "Project Stormcloud" and took place at Taunton in Somerset at the 40 Commando's base.

At the event, the Chief Technology Officer of the Royal Navy asked tech giants Amazon Web Services and Microsoft to find ways of offering cloud-based technology to warfighters in a fast and effective manner.

The Chief Technology Officer of the Royal Navy, Brigadier Dan Cheesman revealed how they have been learning by doing and want to collaborate with big and small tech companies in order to revolutionise the use of technology in military defence.

Meanwhile, the tech giants stressed on the importance of Edge Cloud computing at the event. They showcased how the military can benefit from cloud computing as it integrates software and drones with frontline fighters. They highlighted how cloud technology can aid in humanitarian assistance as well as warfare operations.

Brigadier Cheesman highlighted the economical and time-bound nature of the new technology like those used by SpaceX.

The trials undertaken during Stormcloud demonstrated how the Royal Navy continues to adopt new technology more quickly and cost-effectively, mirroring the success of companies like SpaceX. Brigadier Dan Cheesman, Chief Technology Officer, Royal Navy.

The navy has taken important lessons from the trials and through their collaboration with the tech industry. They are now trying to make most of it in as much coherent manner as possible to support frontline operations

What did the tech giants showcase?

At the event, Amazon Web Services teamed up 20 enterprises or more to offer a seamless Edge Cloud technology to the Royal Navy. They integrated cloud software and communication systems with apps and drones in order to showcase how this technology could support humanitarian disaster missions.

Microsoft integrated Edge Cloud technology into the Command Mission (CMS) showcasing cloud technology's utility in swiftly moving operations. This will enhance the warfighting abilities of the Royal Navy

After the success of Project Stormcloud this year, the navy is planning for further collaboration for next year's event. Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and other tech companies will collaborate to demonstrate how cloud technology could be used to revolutionise the navy, giving more technological power to the Mariners and sailors. They will work to incorporate ideas shared by defence personnels in this year's event.

Royal Navy committed to innovation

The event highlights the Navy's commitment towards the adoption of advanced technology and innovation in operations. The Royal Navy has identified specific equipments for this purpose and they are taking the advice of industry experts to accelerate their use in defence procedures. They are looking for ways to enhance the current ship and future class vessels with new innovative technology.

They upgraded their NavyPODS or Persistent Operational Deployment System to 'plug and play' warships in order to adopt cloud technology at the Stormcloud event. This plug and play warship has a war-winning advantage when coupled with cloud technology.

Through this project, the Royal Navy seeks to enhance the industry and academia collaborations, and use them for better frontline defence operations. Recently, the Royal Navy also tested a quantum sensor system developed by the Imperial College of London which was integrated into these NavyPODS.

These sensors will protect naval ships from sabotage and prevent them being tracked as they aren't powered by the GPS system. With such cutting edge technology and innovation the Royal Navy is trying to change the face of defence and security of UK.