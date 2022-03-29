UK hospitals have issued warnings asking people to be cautious as the cases of norovirus infections have been increasing steadily when the country is still struggling to cope with Covid-19.

The National Health Service (NHS) said as many as 403 beds were closed after patients reported the symptoms of norovirus infection.

As many as 453 adult beds were closed on March 13 due to an increased number of patients who reported norovirus symptoms. The doctors are worried because the hospitals are already under pressure due to a rise in Covid cases in the last few weeks.

Norovirus infection is also called the winter vomiting bug and is easily transmissible. Its main symptoms are sudden nausea, projectile vomiting, and diarrhoea, as well as a high temperature, abdominal pain, and aching limbs.

Southport and Ormskirk Hospital Foundation Trust have warned people to stay away from hospitals already dealing with Covid and norovirus cases.

"People attending appointments or visiting patients at Walsall Manor Hospital within the circumstances currently allowed are being urged to make sure they stay away if they have sickness and diarrhoea," Walsall Healthcare Trust said on March 7.

The norovirus outbreaks have more than doubled in the second week of March as opposed to the first week of March, according to data provided by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Educational settings such as schools account for 54 percent of outbreaks, while care homes account for 38 percent of cases currently.

"Norovirus, commonly known as the vomiting bug, has been at lower levels than normal this season. But as people have begun to mix more, the numbers of outbreaks have started to increase," said the UKHSA's lead for stomach infections Lesley Larkin.

She advised: "Stay at home if you are experiencing norovirus symptoms and do not return to work or send children to school or nursery until 48 hours after symptoms have cleared."

"Handwashing is really important to help stop the spread of this bug, but unlike for Covid alcohol hand sanitisers do not kill off norovirus, so soap and warm water is best," Larkin added.

The norovirus outbreaks are usually expected at this time of year. The UK health authorities expect around 200 outbreaks this year, according to a report in The DailyMail.