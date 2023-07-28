A report released by the Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Committee has revealed that an alarming one-fifth of households in the UK are facing significant challenges in obtaining good quality food at affordable prices.

This predicament is forcing many to resort to unhealthy, high-calorie alternatives, contributing to an impending obesity crisis that could affect 40 per cent of the population by 2025.

The increase in food insecurity can be attributed, in part, to the surge in consumer price inflation, reaching the highest rates seen in over four decades. As household budgets struggle to cope with rising costs, the affordability and accessibility of nutritious food have been compromised, leading to a dependence on cheaper, but less healthy, options.

The EFRA Committee's report underscores the urgency for the government to tackle the issue by exploring options to extend the provision of free school meals. It also calls for an end to what it terms the "junk food cycle" prevalent in the UK.

The report points out that the promotion of low-cost, calorie-dense, and nutrient-poor foods by retailers has driven many low-income individuals towards obesity. This cycle commences with a demand for "tasty" yet unhealthy snacks, satisfied by supermarkets and fast-food outlets, perpetuating a vicious cycle of poor food choices.

Should the current trends persist, the study predicts that the treatment of Type 2 diabetes alone, stemming from poor dietary habits, will surpass the NHS's expenditures on all cancer treatments by 2035.

In addition to extending free school meal provisions, the Committee's report calls for a review of income support packages for vulnerable members of society to mitigate their reliance on food banks. Such a review should be published within six months of the Committee's report publication.

The report compares the recommendations made by Henry Dimbleby, the government's former 'food tsar' in July 2021, with the official government report published in June 2022. Dimbleby resigned in March 2023, citing a frustrating lack of government action on obesity. The EFRA Committee's report criticises the government's subsequent Food Strategy document for failing to address the issue of junk food consumption.

Notably, Dimbleby's National Food Strategy had recommended implementing a tax on foods high in sugar and salt, which the government did not adopt. The Committee demands a detailed response from the government on all recommendations in Dimbleby's Review and advocates for an annual analysis of food security issues.

Moreover, they call for a full impact assessment of a sugar and salt tax within three months of their report's publication.

The EFRA Committee enquiry highlights an incoherent approach towards food policy across the government, involving 15 departments and agencies besides the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs. To address this, the report urges the Cabinet Office to conduct a comprehensive review of all aspects of food policy and release its findings within 12 months of the Committee's report.

Furthermore, the report examines factors influencing food production and accessibility in the UK, giving rise to additional recommendations:

Develop key food security indicators to monitor and ensure food security, especially in the face of shocks to international trade.

Address labour shortages in seasonal harvesting jobs, which are currently largely filled by migrant labourers.

Increase the production of nitrogen fertiliser in the UK to reduce reliance on a single factory and examine incentives offered by other governments to competitor plants.

The Committee calls for a significant shift in the government's attitude towards food security, challenging the notion that "household affordability of, and access to, food" is not part of the definition of food security.

Chair of the Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs Committee, Sir Robert Goodwill, emphasised the gravity of the situation, urging the government to take swift and appropriate actions to ensure a steady supply of quality food at reasonable prices for all citizens.

As the nation grapples with mounting food insecurity and health concerns, the government faces a critical turning point in addressing these pressing issues that affect the well-being of the population.

