Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations in the UK have reported a 17% increase in the past seven days.

The country reported 4,015 cases in the week ending September 19, a 17% increase from the 3,434 cases reported in the week ending September 12. As many as 781 Covid infected people were admitted to hospitals in England on Monday, up from 519 the week before, per a report in The Guardian.

Health experts had predicted a jump in Covid and flu infections weeks ago. The latest figures suggest that the country may be seeing a resurgence of the virus after previously seeing a significant decline.

"Predictions of an October wave have come to pass. We've only really had September off and now it's coming back again," Tim Spector, a professor at King's College London, told iNews.

Experts have attributed the increase to the re-opening of schools and the colder weather. Professor Spector, who also runs the ZOE Covid study app, has predicted that daily symptomatic infections may rise to around 600,000 to 650,000 cases a day by the end of October or early November.

Dr Susan Hopkins, the chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency, has urged people to exercise caution so as to avoid getting the infection.

"For those eligible, the time to get your autumn booster is now. Getting a booster will give your immune system time to build up your protection against being severely ill from Covid-19 as we move into winter," she said.

"As it gets colder and we head towards winter, we will start to see respiratory infections pick up – please try to stay at home if you are unwell and avoid contact with vulnerable people," she added.

Hopkins has appealed to people to get their booster dose as soon as possible and avoid getting ill. "All of the available boosters provide good protection against severe illness from Covid-19 and getting your booster sooner rather than later is crucial," she said.