Wegovy, a weight loss medication, has seen its sales skyrocket by 2,000% percent in the United Kingdom following a sudden switch by Britons from competitor Mounjaro. The switch, influenced by Mounjaro's 170% price hike, also follows a plan from the government to make weight loss products accessible to Britons as part of its 10-year health plan.

More on the Consumer Changes

According to weight loss programme CheqUp, they reported a sharp rise in interest from people looking to switch providers, along with a notable increase in first-time users of weight-loss injections.

This trend drove WeGovy sales to jump 27 times higher — a 2,660% increase — on Wednesday compared with the typical daily average last month.

Sales of the lowest available dose also climbed by 2,212%, which CheqUp attributed to growing awareness of the treatment and a renewed focus on health as the summer season comes to a close.

The price of Wegovy starts at about £85 per month for the smallest dose, rising to £160 per month for the highest dose.

'Wegovy Will Become Popular'

According to CheqUp's chief executive, Toby Nicol, the company is confident that Wegovy is set to overtake other options and quickly become the leading weight loss treatment in the UK.

'Our sales of Wegovy in the last week since the price rise of Mounjaro was announced have surpassed all expectations,' Toby said.

He also emphasised that the trend reflects more than just people changing providers — it represents fresh starts, with individuals increasingly focused on their health and open to trying treatments as awareness expands.

'The extraordinary growth in Wegovy adoption has been seen across every dose of the medication, from existing Mounjaro patients switching to higher doses of Wegovy, right down to new patients starting their weight loss journeys on the lowest dosage for the first time,'

What's With Mounjaro's Price Hike?

Eli Lilly has announced a steep price increase for its weight-loss and diabetes injection, Mounjaro, in the UK—raising the highest-dose cost from around £122 to roughly £330 per month starting in September, a hike of up to 170%.

The company says this adjustment aligns UK pricing with other developed markets and responds to US pressure to reduce domestic drug costs. Importantly, NHS patients will be unaffected due to separate pricing agreements that shield public access.

However, private patients face substantially higher bills—prompting concerns about affordability, stockpiling, and widening health inequalities.

State of Weight Loss Jabs in the UK

In the UK, prescriptions for GLP-1 weight-loss medications nearly doubled from 1.4 million in 2023–24 to 2.7 million in 2024–25, with NHS spending reaching £269 million—about 2.4% of its pharmacy budget.

Over 1.5 million people are now using injections like Mounjaro and Wegovy, mainly obtained online, while just around 200,000 receive them through the NHS. Among UK women, over 10% already use GLP-1 treatments, and 72% intend to try them in 2025, though nearly a third cite stigma as a barrier.

As demand for weight-loss injections such as Wegovy and Mounjaro continues to surge, the UK finds itself at the centre of a fast-shifting health landscape. Rising costs in the private sector, soaring prescription rates, and growing public awareness highlight both the promise and the challenges of these treatments.

While many see them as powerful tools for tackling obesity, concerns remain over affordability, equitable access, and long-term reliance. With usage expected to climb further, the debate is likely to intensify—balancing innovation and accessibility against the broader need for sustainable approaches to weight management in the years ahead.