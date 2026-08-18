A salmonella outbreak linked to eggs has infected 207 people across the UK, with one death associated with the infection, according to the latest update from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). The cases were identified between 11 August 2025 and 1 August 2026, with 206 of the 207 infections reported during 2026.

The outbreak involves a single strain of Salmonella Enteritidis identified through whole genome sequencing. UKHSA began its investigation after detecting an increase in cases linked to the same strain in May 2026.

Cases have been reported across all four nations of the UK. England accounts for 199 infections. The remaining cases are spread across Scotland (six), Wales (one) and Northern Ireland (one). Within England, London has recorded the highest number of cases, followed by Yorkshire and Humber.

What Officials Know About the Egg Link

Investigators have identified eggs as the strongest food-related signal so far, although the investigation into the precise source and route of contamination remains ongoing.

UKHSA said 114 affected people had completed either a regional or outbreak questionnaire. Of those, 95 reported eating food prepared outside their homes during the week before they developed symptoms.

Investigators identified five food businesses where at least two independent cases had reported visiting before becoming ill. Those businesses account for 24 cases in total, and 11 of those people reported eating dishes containing eggs. The premises received eggs from multiple sources, including egg importers.

There is currently no identified link to eggs or poultry produced in the UK. Officials are therefore examining imported eggs and the wider food supply chain as part of their investigation. The current outbreak is also genetically related to a Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak recorded in 2025 that was linked to imported eggs.

One Death and 38% Hospitalised

Most people affected by the outbreak have experienced gastrointestinal illness that resolves without specific treatment. However, the infection can be more serious for vulnerable groups, including young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

UKHSA reported that 38% of people for whom hospitalisation information was available were admitted to hospital because of their salmonellosis symptoms. Two people also developed bloodstream infections, while one death has been associated with the outbreak.

Salmonella infection can cause diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting and fever. In more severe cases, the infection can progress to bloodstream infections, sepsis or infections affecting other parts of the body.

Investigation Continues Into Imported Eggs

The Food Standards Agency, UKHSA, Animal and Plant Health Agency and public health authorities across the UK are continuing to investigate the outbreak.

The UKHSA has also notified European countries through the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control's EpiPulse platform to determine whether other countries have identified genetically related Salmonella cases.

At this stage, officials have not established a single contaminated product or supplier responsible for all 207 infections. Food-chain investigations remain under way, including efforts to establish the origin of any contaminated eggs and determine how they may have entered the food supply.

For consumers, the investigation remains focused on identifying the source of contamination rather than indicating that all imported eggs are unsafe. UKHSA continues to work with food safety agencies and local authorities as investigators seek to establish how the outbreak developed and what measures may be required to prevent further infections.