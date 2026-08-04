Two people in Michigan have died in connection with the ongoing Cyclospora outbreak, marking the first reported deaths associated with the multistate foodborne illness, according to state and federal health officials.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) confirmed the deaths on Monday, noting that both individuals had significant underlying medical conditions. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it is aware of the fatalities and continues to investigate the outbreak alongside state and federal partners.

Although cyclosporiasis is generally considered a treatable illness, health officials say severe complications can develop in vulnerable individuals, particularly when prolonged diarrhoea leads to dehydration.

Michigan Reports First Deaths Linked to Cyclospora

Cyclosporiasis is caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, which infects the digestive system after contaminated food or water is consumed. Most healthy people recover with appropriate treatment, but symptoms can persist for weeks if left untreated.

Michigan health officials stressed that the illness is not usually life-threatening. However, they noted that dehydration resulting from prolonged gastrointestinal illness can become dangerous for people with underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems.

The department confirmed that both people who died had pre-existing medical conditions that may have contributed to the severity of their illness. Officials have not released additional information about the patients to protect their privacy.

Michigan remains one of the states most heavily affected by the outbreak. According to the state's latest figures, health officials have identified 11,234 cases connected to the outbreak, including 193 hospitalisations.

Separately, the CDC reported 6,707 laboratory-confirmed domestic cases nationwide since 1 May, while more than 11,500 additional reports remain under review or require further laboratory analysis.

Because the CDC and individual states use different reporting systems and investigation methods, those figures should not be directly compared or combined. Federal investigators continue to monitor case reports as additional illnesses are identified through ongoing surveillance.

Iceberg Lettuce Remains the Primary Focus

The investigation has largely centred on shredded iceberg lettuce imported from central Mexico. Following traceback investigations, Taylor Farms de Mexico voluntarily recalled affected products distributed within the United States on 17 July.

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The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the recall includes Marketside shredded iceberg lettuce sold through Walmart stores, along with food-service products supplied to restaurants and institutional customers.

Although an earlier laboratory sample initially appeared to test positive for Cyclospora, the FDA later determined that result to be a false positive. Even so, investigators say epidemiological evidence continues to support the conclusion that the recalled lettuce is the likely source of the outbreak.

As a precaution, the FDA continues to advise consumers, restaurants and retailers not to eat or serve any recalled products. The company has stated that its salad kits and other Taylor Farms products are not included in the recall. The affected retail products carry 'Best If Used By' dates between 18 July and 3 August 2026.

According to federal investigators, illnesses associated with the recalled products have been identified in several states, including:

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Michigan

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

West Virginia

Investigators continue examining whether additional sources may also have contributed to the outbreak, although no further food products have been officially identified.

Symptoms of Cyclospora Infection

The CDC says the most common symptom of Cyclospora infection is prolonged watery diarrhoea. Other symptoms may include:

Stomach cramps

Bloating

Excessive gas

Nausea

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Vomiting

Fever

Body aches

Headache

Some infected people experience no symptoms at all. One of the challenges with Cyclospora is that illness can continue for several weeks or even months without appropriate treatment. Symptoms may also disappear before returning, making diagnosis more difficult.

Prolonged diarrhoea significantly increases the risk of dehydration, particularly among older adults and people with chronic medical conditions. Health officials continue advising anyone who purchased recalled shredded iceberg lettuce to throw it away immediately.

Consumers who develop diarrhoea or other symptoms within approximately two weeks of eating recalled lettuce should contact a healthcare provider for evaluation and treatment. Cyclospora infections can usually be treated successfully with prescription antibiotics once diagnosed.

Investigation Continues

Cyclospora infections typically increase during the warmer months, with most US cases occurring between May and August.

However, health officials say this year's outbreak has been unusually large, and additional cases are expected to be identified because of delays in reporting and laboratory confirmation.

While the voluntary lettuce recall has removed the suspected products from the market, investigators are continuing to determine whether every illness can be linked to the recalled iceberg lettuce or whether additional contamination sources may have contributed.

For now, Michigan remains at the centre of the outbreak, recording the first known deaths alongside thousands of confirmed illnesses and nearly 200 hospitalisations. As federal and state investigators continue tracing infections, health officials are urging consumers to remain vigilant, discard recalled products and seek medical care if symptoms develop.