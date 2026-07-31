England is on course to record its highest number of heat-related deaths this summer after preliminary estimates showed nearly 2,900 people died during the first two major heatwaves of the season, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The agency estimated that 2,877 excess deaths were linked to the May and June heatwaves, leaving this year's total just 108 short of the record 2,985 heat-associated deaths recorded in 2022. With August traditionally bringing the hottest weather of the year, officials warned that further hot weather could make 2026 the deadliest summer for heat-related deaths since comparable UKHSA records began.

An estimated 753 deaths were associated with the heatwave between 24 and 27 May, while a further 2,124 were linked to the hotter spell between 21 and 28 June. The combined total is almost double the 1,504 heat-related deaths recorded during the whole of last summer. UKHSA said the figures remain preliminary, with final confirmed totals expected in early 2027.

Record Temperatures Fuel Health Risks

Both heatwaves broke monthly UK temperature records, with the Met Office attributing the conditions to a 'heat dome' that trapped hot air over western Europe. Persistent high pressure allowed temperatures to build over several days while limiting overnight cooling, increasing health risks, particularly for vulnerable people.

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Temperatures reached 35.1C at Kew Gardens on 26 May before rising to 38.0C at Lingwood, Norfolk, exactly one month later, setting new UK records for May and June.

The UKHSA assessment covers only the May and June heatwaves because mortality data from the later hot spells has not yet been analysed. Britain has since experienced two further heatwaves, with temperatures exceeding 35C in parts of England during the latest spell earlier this week.

Officials Warn of Rising Health Pressures

Dr Ross Thompson, principal environmental public health scientist at the UKHSA and lead author of the report, said the findings highlighted the growing health risks linked to sustained hot weather, particularly for older adults and people with underlying medical conditions. He warned that if further hot weather occurs this summer, the UK could see 'the highest number of heat-associated deaths on record', although he stressed that the figures remain interim.

Thompson added that as the climate becomes warmer, periods of hot weather are expected to become 'longer, more frequent and more extreme', making it vital for individuals, communities and systems to prepare for rising temperatures.

Health Secretary Yvette Cooper said the prolonged heat had placed increasing pressure on the NHS and emergency services while offering condolences to families who had lost loved ones during the recent heatwaves.

Drought Deepens Summer Impact

Hot, dry weather has also affected communities beyond public health. More than half of England is now officially in drought after weeks of below-average rainfall, with the Environment Agency warning that water demand continues to exceed natural replenishment.

Farmers warned this year's harvest could be one of the poorest in recent years. Gavin Lane, president of the Country Land and Business Association, said a wet winter followed by prolonged drought had left some wheat crops at around half their usual height, leaving some fields uneconomic to harvest.

Although cooler conditions and scattered rain are forecast in some areas, central and eastern England remain exceptionally dry. With August still ahead and further hot weather possible, UKHSA warned that England could surpass the 2022 record for heat-related deaths this summer.