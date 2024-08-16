Professor Sarwar Khawaja, Founder & Chairman of SK Hub, has issued a strong condemnation of the recent violence that has swept across the UK. In a statement shared on LinkedIn and with local media, Khawaja expressed deep concerns for the impacts of the violence on the diverse communities.

"We are shocked and saddened by the levels of violence we have seen on our streets," (Khawaja Linkedin). "This violence has a profound effects on our community, and we stand in solidarity with all those affected."

Khawaja emphasised the importance of unity and understanding in the face of adversity, urging communities to strengthen their bonds rather than allowing fear and hatred to divide them. He reiterated his unwavering commitment to combating discrimination and violence in all its forms.

"We stand firmly against any type of discrimination, violence, and hatred," he affirmed. "To all those affected by recent events, we stand with you in support and solidarity."

Khawaja assured the community that he is actively working with local authorities and police forces to ensure the safety and security of all. He also highlighted his ongoing efforts to foster an inclusive and welcoming environment for everyone.

"We believe in the power of education to bridge divides and create a more just and equitable society," Khawaja concluded. "We will continue to work tirelessly to achieve this goal, even in the face of challenges."