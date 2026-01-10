A former British woman convicted of joining ISIS has sparked fresh debate by reinventing herself as a social media dating coach.

Tareena Shakil's transformation from one of the UK's most notorious jihadist brides to a TikTok influencer offering dating advice highlights the complex challenges of deradicalisation and public rehabilitation. Once obsessed with extremist ideology, she now discusses relationship psychology and toxic behaviours on her online platform.

A Journey to Extremism and Back

In 2014, Shakil left the UK with her 14-month-old son, secretly travelling to Raqqa, the de facto capital of the Islamic State. She later boasted of her allegiance to the group, posing with weapons and posting images alongside ISIS symbols.

She was arrested on her return to Britain in 2016. She was convicted of encouraging acts of terrorism and being a member of ISIS, receiving a six-year sentence, of which she served less than three years before being released.

For many Britons, the images of a British mother and her child amid the Islamic State's propaganda remain deeply troubling. But Shakil insists she now regrets her actions and has undergone a 'long journey' of deradicalisation.

From Radical Rhetoric to Relationship Advice

Under the handle @ThatGirlTamTam, Shakil has embraced social media as her new stage. Her TikTok profile states simply: 'You're safe here Girls', signalling her shift from radical rhetoric to personal development content.

Her videos now analyse emotional manipulation in relationships. In one clip, she explains how some men create emotional dependency, saying: 'When they block you, it's a punishment because they know it's going to hurt you ... When they unblock you it's a reward.' She likens this to a gambling addiction designed to keep people emotionally hooked.

Other posts offer advice on first dates, how to tell if you're in love, and even quirky tips on how to 'act like a cat' around men, blending earnest psychology with playful commentary.

Beyond relationship guidance, Shakil shares lifestyle content and fashion posts, including glamorous travel photos and stylish images captioned with hashtags like 'fashion blogger' and 'style'. In some videos, she openly discusses her Muslim faith, seeking to confront stereotypes. 'You don't have to be Muslim for us to help you ... Whenever you have read or seen anything that says Muslims hate the West ... you have been lied to,' she tells viewers.

A Controversial Transformation

Shakil's reinvention has drawn a mix of reactions. Some see her journey as evidence that deradicalisation is possible, arguing that those who once embraced extremism can find new, constructive paths.

Others remain sceptical, questioning whether someone with her history should wield influence — especially on topics related to personal relationships and emotional wellbeing. Her relatively short prison sentence and high-profile social media presence continue to fuel debate about accountability and reform.

Critics contend that public platforms should be reserved for voices without such a controversial legacy, while supporters counter that rehabilitation and reintegration are central to modern justice systems. Shakil's story underscores the challenges of narrative control in the digital age, as her journey pushes audiences to consider how individuals are transformed, forgiven, or fought over in the court of public opinion.