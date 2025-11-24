Anti-Elon Musk protests are rising fast in the UK. Activists blame Elon Musk for political influence they say threatens democracy and the climate. Demonstrations have appeared in several cities in recent weeks, with many centred on Tesla dealers.

These events grew after protesters saw similar actions in the United States. Organisers say they are expanding their efforts and building support. They add that more plans are coming, but will not reveal details yet.

Anti-Elon Musk Protests in the UK Become Rampant

Anti-Elon Musk protests now appear in London and other major cities. Groups such as Tesla Takedown UK, Everybody Hates Elon, and Overthrow Musk lead many events. Their campaigns grew after watching US-based actions spread online.

A key organiser is John Gorenfeld, a software engineer who joined the UK effort after following US protests on Bluesky. Gorenfeld said he acted after feeling that Musk's influence was growing in Europe.

He noted that many supporters were passive until they saw the scale of US activism.

Elon Musk Accused of Threatening Democracy, Climate

Protesters accuse Musk of using wealth to influence global politics. They point to his public support for right-wing groups, including Germany's Alternative für Deutschland.

They also highlight his open support for Donald Trump in the US. Activists argue that these positions conflict with the climate goals linked to Tesla.

Protest groups say Tesla's financial strength increases Musk's political reach. They claim this influence threatens democracy and climate action.

But, Musk has denied these accusations. He said the protests are politically driven and claimed that figures such as George Soros and Reid Hoffman support his critics.

Musk has also posted sarcastic replies to protest messages online.

What Anti-Elon Musk Protesters Want

Protesters have listed several demands aimed at weakening Musk's influence. They call for a nationwide boycott of Tesla vehicles. They urge Tesla owners to sell their cars. They tell consumers to avoid Tesla charging stations. They want more people to understand Musk's political influence. They also hope to reduce Tesla's role in the electric vehicle sector.

Organisers say hurting Tesla sales is the most effective tool. They argue that Tesla's success fuels Musk's financial and political strength.

Various Anti-Elon Protests Affect Tesla's Sales

Protests take different forms across the UK. Many demonstrations happen outside Tesla showrooms. Protesters hold signs and chant anti-Musk slogans. Others use guerrilla advertising, putting up satirical posters that link Tesla to authoritarian themes. Some highlight Musk's political ties.

Online campaigns continue daily. Activists on Bluesky and X encourage Tesla owners to sell their cars. They urge buyers to avoid new Tesla models and to skip Tesla charging stations.

Tesla sold nearly 4,000 cars in the UK in February 2025. The company's stock has fallen 45% since its peak in December 2023. Analysts say the wider market affects Tesla, but note that protests add pressure.

The UK accounts for 4.6% of Tesla's global market, so the impact remains limited for now. However, analysts warn that long protests may affect investor confidence.

Anti-Elon Musk Protests Intensify in US as Well

The US movement helped inspire the UK wave. The American Tesla Takedown group has held weekly protests for months. Gorenfeld said he began organising after seeing US events on Bluesky.

US rallies take place in cities such as Los Angeles, San Diego, Colorado, Maryland and North Carolina. Protest names include 'Tesla Takedown Centinela – Week 37' and 'People Over Billionaires Rally & March.'

The UK movement now mirrors US tactics. Both use public rallies, guerrilla messaging and dealership disruptions. Events often carry the #TeslaTakedown label.

US protests continue to expand, with more cities joining each week. Activists argue that Musk's political influence threatens democratic systems both in the US and worldwide.