Shoppers have spotted notable discounts on Curry shoes across several online retailers, triggering fresh speculation about whether Stephen Curry's departure from Under Armour is playing a role.

TikTok users have shared videos highlighting the sudden drop in prices, calling it the best moment to buy a pair. The timing of these discounts has fuelled debate among fans who are closely watching the future of the Curry Brand and its place in the sportswear market.

Curry's Long Partnership with Under Armour

Stephen Curry's relationship with Under Armour has been one of the most prominent athlete-brand partnerships of the past decade. The Golden State Warriors star first signed with the company in 2013, becoming the face of its basketball category and launching his own Curry Brand line in 2020.

His signature footwear quickly became central to the brand's identity, competing with leading basketball lines from rivals such as Nike and Adidas.

However, in a shocking twist earlier this month, Curry has moved away from Under Armour, although neither party has released a detailed public explanation. His departure marked a significant shift for the brand, given his influence on performance product sales and youth basketball engagement.

The uncertainty surrounding the future of the Curry Brand has only added to the speculation around the recent discounts.

Where the Discounts Are Showing Up

Several Curry shoes are currently listed on sale on Under Armour's official website, with selected models appearing at reduced prices. The markdowns vary depending on the shoe model, size availability and regional site, but the presence of official discounts has drawn immediate attention from fans monitoring the brand's next steps.

Beyond Under Armour's main site, additional discounts have surfaced across outlets and third-party retailers, creating a wider spread of Curry-related deals. TikTok users have circulated videos highlighting these price drops, noting how some colourways are selling out quickly as buyers take advantage of the reductions.

Seasonal promotions are common in the sportswear industry, especially as brands prepare to introduce new inventory. However, the clustering of Curry-specific discounts has amplified online speculation, prompting more consumers to search various marketplaces where older models are being marked down at a faster pace.

Are Discounts Common After an Athlete Leaves a Brand?

Industry analysts note that when a major athlete partnership comes to an end, brands often adjust pricing on legacy models as part of inventory management. Older stock may be reduced to make way for rebranded or updated lines. This process is not unique to Under Armour and can be seen across the sportswear industry.

There is currently no confirmed link between Curry's exit and the ongoing discounts, and Under Armour has not stated that the markdowns are tied to any specific athlete changes. Still, the optics of the timing have made it a topic of public debate.

What This Means for Buyers

For consumers, the current wave of discounts offers an opportunity to purchase Curry shoes at lower prices, particularly models that have maintained popularity over multiple seasons.

Whether the discounts are tied to a business shift or simply reflect standard retail cycles, shoppers appear eager to take advantage of them. As retailers update stock for the coming year, Curry fans may benefit from these ongoing promotions while supplies remain available.