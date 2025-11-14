On 13 November 2025, NBA superstar Stephen Curry stunned the athletic apparel world by announcing a mutual split from Under Armour after 13 transformative years, unleashing his Curry Brand into sneaker free agency and fuelling a frenzy of speculation.

This high-profile Under Armour-Steph Curry breakup, reminiscent of his bold 2013 defection from Nike, ignites a bidding war for the 37-year-old sharpshooter's endorsement empire, potentially worth hundreds of millions in royalties and equity.

As the hunt for Curry's next brand intensifies, Nike eyes redemption, while disruptors On and Hoka pitch crossover innovation to capture the four-time champion's global sway in basketball shoe brands and NBA endorsement deals.

The End of an Era: Curry's Under Armour Odyssey

Stephen Curry inked his inaugural Under Armour deal on 1 October 2013, rejecting Nike's lowball offer for an annual guarantee under £2.6 million ($4 million), a decision that blossomed into a dynasty. The 2023 lifetime extension, valued at over £652 million ($1 billion), crowned him Curry Brand president and granted 8.8 million shares worth £49 million ($75 million), fuelling a sub-line launched in 2020 that redefined youth basketball apparel.

Donning UA kicks, Curry clinched four championships, two MVPs, and two scoring titles, elevating the brand's market share from obscurity to contender status. Yet, Under Armour's restructuring—slashing £166 million ($255 million) in charges—prioritised core products, ending the partnership after the Curry 13 launch in February 2026.

'Under Armour believed in me early... I'll always be grateful,' Curry reflected, crediting the partnership for 'changing the game for kids and communities'. This amicable divorce frees Curry Brand for aggressive expansion, including sold-out Asian stores, while leaving UA to navigate a post-Curry void.

Nike's Redemption: A Billion-Dollar Reconciliation?

Nike, the giant that once undervalued Curry's potential in 2013, now looms as the frontrunner to reclaim its prodigal son in a poetic redux. Insiders buzz about a mega-deal that could eclipse Jordan Brand synergies, leveraging Curry's finesse to invigorate Nike's basketball division amid LeBron James's twilight years.

ESPN's Shams Charania noted on X: 'Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and Under Armour have parted ways, ending their longstanding partnership. Curry's standalone endeavor Curry Brand will move forward independently.'

Curry's off-court ventures, including youth programs, align with Nike's athlete empowerment ethos, potentially amplifying NBA endorsement deals. Historical tensions from Nike's initial rejection fuel talk of a full-circle partnership post-2026. Under Armour's pivot leaves room for Nike to integrate Curry's signature line, sustaining his £61 million ($80 million) endorsement momentum.

Disruptors On and Hoka: Betting on Crossover Innovation

Running specialists On and Hoka are positioning themselves as innovative options for Curry's next chapter. On, known for cloud-like cushioning, and Hoka, with maximalist designs, target Curry's post-peak versatility beyond traditional basketball footwear.

Curry Brand's independence paves the way for flexible collaborations, echoing its Under Armour roots in performance gear. According to Reuters, the split reflects Under Armour's renewed focus on its core brand — creating space for disruptors like On and Hoka to step in. Curry's wellness-driven interests, including golf and family initiatives, align with On's Federer-backed lifestyle ethos and Hoka's trail-to-street versatility.

Sportico highlights Curry Brand's five-year UA tenure generated significant revenue, now ripe for new ventures. These brands offer equity opportunities similar to Curry's £57 million ($75 million) UA stake, fostering fresh synergies. Ultimately, selection hinges on alignment with Curry's community-driven vision.