Is Steph Curry signing with Nike? A viral TikTok video has ignited a wave of speculation that the Warriors superstar left Under Armour for a £593.6M ($780M) endorsement contract with Nike, a figure that would rank among the largest deals ever reported in global sports.

The claim has circulated rapidly across social media platforms, prompting widespread debate among fans and sports analysts. The situation has left many eager to know whether the viral claim is grounded in fact or simply another case of social media exaggeration.

The TikTok Video Behind the Rumour

After Curry left Under Armour last week, the superstar was seen wearing Kobe Mambacita shoes during one of his warmup sessions. This has sparked speculations that the Warriors guard could be hinting a deal with Nike.

Now, just a few days after, a TikTok video alleged that Curry is set to sign a £593.6M ($780M) contract to join Nike, framing the deal as the 'largest endorsement agreement in sports history.'

According to the same post, Nike will position Curry as 'a global face of the brand' similar to Lebron and Kobe.

The video, which has accumulated hundreds of thousands of views, did not cite any official source. Despite this, the clip has been widely shared across platforms, driving intense speculation about whether Curry might consider returning to Nike, his former collegiate sponsor.

The rumour exemplifies how high-value sports claims often spread online without verification, particularly when involving globally recognised athletes.

How the £593.6M ($780M) Figure Compares in Sport

If accurate, the alleged £593.6M ($780M) contract would far surpass most endorsement agreements in professional sport. Comparisons often cite LeBron James's lifetime deal with Nike or Cristiano Ronaldo's long-term partnerships, both of which are valued highly but rarely disclosed in exact figures.

A contract approaching £607 million ($800 million) would represent an unprecedented investment, raising questions whether such a valuation aligns with typical market standards.

What Nike Has Said So Far

To date, Nike has not confirmed any negotiations or agreements involving Curry. Major endorsement deals of this scale typically involve coordinated announcements, corporate press releases or financial disclosures.

None of these steps has occurred. Searches across verified corporate channels show no evidence that Nike is in the process of finalising a high-value contract with Curry or preparing to make such information public.

Curry's Departure from Under Armour

Stephen Curry spent more than a decade as one of Under Armour's most influential athletes before officially parting ways with the company in 2024.

His signature Curry Brand, which once anchored Under Armour's basketball division, grew into a major line of footwear, apparel and youth-focused programmes, and he previously held an equity stake that tied him to the company's broader strategy.

For years, Curry served as the centrepiece of Under Armour's marketing campaigns, retail launches and global outreach.

Reports had long suggested that Curry's partnership with the brand carried a potential lifetime value exceeding £760 million ($1 billion), depending on equity performance and long-term incentives.

Since his exit, Under Armour has removed him from its active athlete roster and shifted its basketball branding accordingly.

The company has not commented on the viral claims linking Curry to a £593.6M ($780M) Nike deal, and public materials offer no indication of renewed negotiations or ongoing collaboration.