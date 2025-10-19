In a wave of online speculation, fans are asking: Did Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry unfollow each other on TikTok — and does this mean their marriage is over?

The NBA star for the Golden State Warriors and his wife have been married since July 2011 and share four children. The story centres on reports that they have unfollowed each other on TikTok, sparking questions about whether a separation or divorce might be underway.

What's the Social-Media Spark?

Online sleuths noticed that Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry no longer appear to follow each other on TikTok, prompting a surge of rumours across fan forums. Social-media watchers flagged the apparent unfollow as visible evidence of possible marital strain, particularly given the couple's high-profile public image.

The issue comes after Ayesha Curry recently spoke candidly in an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, admitting that she 'didn't want kids' and 'didn't want to get married'.

'I thought I was going to be a career girl and that's it,' she said.

Her remarks have resurfaced alongside the TikTok unfollow story, fuelling further speculation about the state of the Currys' relationship. Some observers argue that the combination of the unfollow and her interview comments has become a 'digital clue' of trouble.

Why Are Fans Interpreting This as Trouble?

In the world of celebrity relationships, social-media actions often carry symbolic weight. The fact that the couple no longer follow each other on TikTok has been seized upon as a sign that something may be amiss. Some fans even cite the lack of cross-posting and apparent silence between the two as additional signs.

Instagram Still Shows Mutual Support

Despite the TikTok unfollow drama, it is noteworthy that both Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry continue to follow each other on Instagram. Their Instagram feeds still contain joint posts, shared family photos and public expressions of support.

This continuity on a major platform adds complexity to the story and suggests that any social-media shift on TikTok may not reflect a full breakdown of the relationship.

What remains unverified?

At present, no reliable news outlet has confirmed a divorce filing or legal separation between Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry. The narrative is driven by social-media observation and fan commentary rather than documented facts. Until either party confirms the situation, the matter remains speculative.

What are the implications for the Warriors star?

As one of the most recognisable players in the NBA, Stephen Curry's personal life attracts intense public scrutiny. Any suggestion of marital discord can quickly become a distraction for both him and the Golden State Warriors franchise.

While no on-court performance or contractual issue is implicated in the current situation, for many fans the marriage has been part of his public image as much as his shooting ability.

How Long Have They Been Married?

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry have been married for 14 years. They met as teenagers in a church youth group in Charlotte, North Carolina. Over the years, the couple have built a family of four children and have frequently presented themselves publicly as supportive of one another. Their marriage has long been portrayed as a cornerstone of Stephen's off-court life.