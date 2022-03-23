Evan Neumann, a suspect in last year's US Capitol riots has been granted asylum in Belarus. He had sought asylum in the country alleging "political persecution" in the US.

The charges filed against Neuman include violent entry and assaulting police officers during the riots on January 6, 2021.

The 48-year-old had initially fled to Ukraine before "illegally" crossing the Belarusian border on foot in August last year. Court records accessed by CNN indicate that Neumann does not have a lawyer and is considered a "fugitive."

"US citizen Evan Newman received refugee status in Belarus. The document was handed to him in the Department of Citizenship and Migration of the Internal Affairs Directorate of the Brest Regional Executive Committee on March 22, 2022," wrote the Belarusian Telegraph Agency.

He has now been allowed to remain in the country "indefinitely." The US does not have an extradition treaty with Belarus.

"I am glad Belarus took care of me. I am upset to find myself in a situation where I have problems in my own country," he told Belarusian state-owned news agency Belta.

Neuman has also been accused of punching two police officers, however, he has denied doing any such thing.

"I do not believe that I have committed any crime. One of the accusations was very upsetting. It is alleged that I hit a police officer. That is baseless," he added.

He had earlier said that he had to cross "swamps" and "quicksand"—as well as face snakes and wild boar—to make it into Belarus.

He further stated that he also plans to move his family to Belarus but will leave the decision to his wife. The US authorities had charged more than 650 people after the supporters of then US President Donald Trump stormed the US capitol.

The development comes in the backdrop of Belarus supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has been condemned by the United States.