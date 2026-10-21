Stephen Hubbard, a 74-year-old American teacher held in Russia for more than four years, has been released and was at St Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport on Wednesday, according to President Vladimir Putin. US President Donald Trump said the release followed his direct request to Putin and insisted that Washington gave Moscow nothing in return.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that Hubbard was freed 'at the request of President Donald J. Trump, made directly to President Vladimir Putin in a telephone conversation last week'. He added that the United States was 'not required to give anything in return' and that 'there was no "swap" necessary for this release'.

The announcement came as Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, met Putin in St Petersburg for talks centred on the war in Ukraine. Witkoff thanked the Russian president in person, telling him: 'Because of you, he's going home to his family.'

Why Trump Says No Swap Was Needed

Hubbard had been held since 2022, after Russian forces captured him in Ukraine following Moscow's full-scale invasion.

Russian authorities accused the retired Michigan schoolteacher of working as a mercenary for Ukraine, including manning a checkpoint, and sentenced him in 2024 to almost seven years in a penal colony. His family has consistently maintained his innocence.

The US State Department had formally designated Hubbard as wrongfully detained. He was, according to the source material, the last American in Russia carrying that designation, although as many as 10 other Americans, including dual nationals, remain in Russian custody.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just announced that Russia has FREED American Stephen Hubbard, with NO prisoner swapTRUMP DOES IT AGAIN 🙏🏻"Stephen Hubbard, taken four years ago by Russia during the Biden Administration, was just released from prison, at the request of President Donald J. Trump, made directly to President Vladimir Putin in a telephone conversation last week. Stephen is on his way back home and will soon be with his family.”“The United States, out of respect for President Trump, was not required to give anything in return - an unprecedented situation for Russia.”“There was no "swap" necessary for this release. This major return should have taken place long ago through the Biden Administration, which got nowhere in its negotiations with the Kremlin. Stephen is on his way back home. "Welcome home Stephen, it's great to have you back," stated President Trump."Hubbard is a 74-year-old retired teacher from Michigan. He was seized in eastern Ukraine in April 2022 and hit with a fake "mercenary" charge that carried nearly 7 yearsSTRENGTH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 21, 2026

Trump's claim of an uncomplicated humanitarian release is likely to attract scrutiny. He also linked Hubbard's freedom to his decision, five days earlier, to waive some sanctions on Russia before they were due to take effect.

In a second Truth Social post, Trump said people who had wanted the sanctions imposed had since apologised because they did not know he was negotiating Hubbard's release. He claimed that, had the sanctions gone ahead, the negotiations 'would have come to a complete and total halt'.

That is the president's account, not an independently verified explanation from the Kremlin. Putin, according to Russian state media, said Hubbard was released 'for humanitarian reasons'.

A Release With Political Timing

Witkoff arrived in St Petersburg shortly after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Norway, where the two discussed repairing a relationship that has been strained in recent weeks.

Following Putin's decision to free Hubbard, the Russian president had a public gesture to point to ahead of talks on Ukraine. The release also enabled Trump to highlight his use of personal diplomacy and a softer line towards Moscow.

Witkoff's comments to Putin were notably positive. He told the Russian leader: 'You talk so much about my president, President Trump, being a humanitarian, you are a humanitarian also, sir, and I salute that.'

The remarks came at a time when Ukraine has accused the Trump administration of limiting intelligence sharing, slowing Starlink services and delaying weapons supplies.

Who Is Stephen Hubbard?

Hubbard spent decades abroad as an English teacher and moved to Izyum in eastern Ukraine in 2014. The city was occupied by Russian forces early in the 2022 invasion.

Russian state media reported that prosecutors alleged he signed a contract worth about $1,000 per month (€850 and £750) to fight for Ukraine. His sister, Patricia Hubbard Fox, called the accusation a lie.

A retired schoolteacher, Hubbard had served in the US National Guard and Air Force. He is reported to be in poor health and was expected to be flown to Texas for treatment at a military hospital.

His son, Joseph Coleman, thanked Trump and US officials for securing the release. 'Never once did we waver as we prayed for success in these negotiations,' he said, while also describing Putin's action as a 'humanitarian move' that the family deeply appreciated.

Other Americans Remain Detained

Hubbard's release follows other recent cases of Americans leaving Russian custody. Robert Gilman, a former Marine detained for more than four years, was freed in August after his health deteriorated to a life-threatening condition.

Marc Fogel was released early last year, while journalist Evan Gershkovich and Marine veteran Paul Whelan were among those freed in a multi-country prisoner exchange in 2024.

Americans including Andre Khachatoorian, David Barnes, Aleksandr Antonov, Olga Jezler and Chuck Zimmerman remain in Russian custody, according to the source material. Several deny the charges against them, and their families say US citizenship or political circumstances influenced their detention.

The State Department continues to advise Americans not to travel to Russia, warning of the risk of wrongful detention, arbitrary enforcement of local laws and limited consular assistance.

Hubbard has been released. Officials and analysts have not yet indicated whether his case could affect ongoing efforts to secure the release of other detained Americans.