New leaks tied to Rockstar Games have revealed more information on the internal Discord conversations that allegedly contributed to the mass firing of more than 30 employees last month.

The messages, revealed through an investigation by People Make Games, have put more pressure on the Grand Theft Auto developer as accusations of union busting continue to grow.

The situation has sparked outrage across the gaming industry, causing employees, labour advocates, and even fans to demand transparency from one of the world's most influential studios.

Leaked Messages Paint the Truth Behind Rockstar

According to a Rockstar insider who spoke with People Make Games, the Discord server at the centre of the controversy was first created in 2022 for employees exploring unionisation.

The invitation-only server initially served as a general meeting space where new members were placed in public channels, while verified union members gained access to dedicated organising rooms.

At its peak, it reportedly hosted more than 300 Rockstar staff and union representatives.

The insider claims that the server included posted guidelines on acceptable communication and stressed that no confidential company information was knowingly shared.

Conversations instead revolved around workplace concerns such as bonuses, communication policies, and internal culture. But the situation changed dramatically in late 2025.

Tightened Restrictions on Internal Communication

In October, Rockstar management allegedly began tightening restrictions on internal communication channels, removing several Slack groups related to hobbies, pets, and general interests.

The company reportedly believed these spaces had become a 'distraction,' though employees disagreed.

Leaked Discord messages reveal immediate frustration among workers. One now-fired employee wrote: 'I would really like to see the evidence for them being too much of a productivity hit. I can't imagine it being worth the absolute dumpster fire this will be for morale.'

Another dismissed employee pushed back even harder, saying: 'The productivity point is a load of sh*t and everybody knows it.'

Someone Leaked Discord Logs to Rockstar Leadership

People Make Games reports that after the internal Slack policy email was posted inside the Discord server, a non-union participant alerted Rockstar leadership. The company then allegedly gained access to the server itself and began reviewing its contents.

What followed was a sweeping internal inquiry. By early November, 34 employees were dismissed for what Rockstar described as 'gross misconduct.'

Many of those fired were deeply involved in union discussions and organising efforts, sparking immediate allegations that the company had weaponised its policies to silence collective action.

Dismissals Part of a Broader Strategy

The backlash inside Rockstar has been fierce. More than 220 current employees signed a letter condemning the firings and calling for the reinstatement of their former colleagues. Workers claim that the dismissals are part of a broader strategy to intimidate staff and prevent organised labour efforts ahead of major upcoming game releases like Grand Theft Auto 6.

With leaked Discord logs, insider testimonies, and growing pressure from the gaming industry, the controversy shows no signs of slowing down.

For Rockstar, the spotlight is only becoming harsher and the company's next move may define how labour rights evolve across the entire gaming sector.