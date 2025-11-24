UK-based streamer j0beats, was struck with an unexpected ban in Pokemon Go during her livestream for allegedly 'using modified client software or unauthorized third-party software.' The streamer was visibly heartbroken as she's spent countless hours on the game.

Other than that, her streams are primarily focused on Pokemon Go and the game itself plays a huge role in her livelihood.

The ban caused j0beats to lose access to her account which she has been using for the game for years. As of writing, Niantic has yet to restore her access.

A Creator Who Embodies Niantic's Vision

What makes this situation particularly striking is who j0beats is within the Pokémon GO ecosystem. With tens of thousands of followers on Twitch and a growing audience across social platforms, she is widely regarded as one of the UK's most active and genuine IRL Pokémon GO streamers.

Unlike many high-level players who focus on simulations or remote battles, her content is rooted in real-world exploration, walking through parks, joining community raids, showcasing local gyms and highlighting how the game brings people together.

She frequently encourages outdoor activity and cooperative play, values Niantic claims to prioritise.

Her streams have helped revive local communities, introducing new players to raid groups and spotlighting underrepresented areas within the game's global network. In many ways, she is exactly the kind of ambassador Niantic should be celebrating.

That someone with such a transparent and public playstyle could be banned at all, even if temporary, raises uncomfortable questions about how the anti-cheat system functions, and how easily innocent players can be swept up in it.

Fans were quick to come to her defense. With many noting that Niantic's anti-cheat system for Pokemon Go has always been flawed. The recent events had fans scrutinizing the unfairness of the system on Reddit. Most of them shared their experience on being banned for no reason as well.

Is Niantic's Anti-Cheat System, Bad?

Niantic's anti-cheat system reportedly relies on a hybrid model of automated detection and human review. Yet complaints from players suggest the automated side may be far too sensitive.

Travelling across long distances, syncing fitness apps, using certain mobile devices, or even participating in high-volume raid days have all been cited by players as activities that triggered false alerts.

For creators like j0beats, whose gameplay is both public and consistent, an unjust ban indicates that the system may be misreading legitimate patterns as suspicious behaviour. And when bans are reversed without clear explanations, it creates even more confusion.

In worst cases, fans who've invested hours and money into their account never get access to it because they were permanently banned from it.

Critics argue that the lack of transparency around how violations are detected, how appeals are reviewed, and why bans are overturned leads to a climate of unpredictability. For a game that relies heavily on community engagement, unpredictability is a huge problem that hasn't been solved for years.

Fans are now hoping that Niantic reconsiders their anti-cheat system and most especially, in that they give clarity on what happened to j0beats account.