While Apple's next big software update may not arrive with a long list of flashy new features, iOS 27 could deliver something much more important. Millions of iPhones, particularly older models, may finally get the performance boost needed to run smoothly again.

Following a year defined by significant, attention-grabbing changes with iOS 26 and its striking new Liquid Glass interface, Apple is preparing to adopt a more measured pace. This change is actually positive.

Finally: The End of iPhone Lag?

Based on Mark Gurman's recent Power On newsletter, iOS 27 is poised to be Apple's current-era Snow Leopard: a release prioritising reliability, quickness, and refinement over large, headline-making additions.

Back in 2009 Apple shipped Snow Leopard with fewer flashy features and a big focus on stability and “zero bugs.” I used it daily and the main thing I remember is how solid it felt, even with some cool additions on top. Sounds like iOS 27 might follow the same path and I’d love to… pic.twitter.com/5nu5Zfcmye — Rouzbeh (@JustRouzbeh) November 23, 2025

For readers unfamiliar with Snow Leopard — Apple's macOS X from 2009 — its purpose was solely improvement. Apple overhauled the underlying software, tidied up the platform, and made Mac computers feel quicker and more responsive without significantly altering the visual experience. Gurman indicated that this is the identical strategy Apple is now implementing.

Power On: After the iOS 26 overhaul, Apple’s plan for iOS 27 is a Snow Leopard-like year with a major focus on quality versus new features. But there’s one big exception: a lot more AI. Details here — https://t.co/f2YNQG845y — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) November 23, 2025

Although iOS 26 has not encountered major postponements, many people have reported common issues such as unexpected overheating, rapid battery depletion, keyboard malfunctions, interrupted cellular connection, stuttering animations, and applications occasionally crashing.

The intention of iOS 27 is to resolve all these problems while simultaneously laying the groundwork for Apple's upcoming major hardware developments, such as folding iPhones.

Addressing the Everyday Annoyances

However, this will not be a year completely devoid of novel additions. Much like how Snow Leopard delivered an improved Safari and prepared the platform for the Mac App Store, Gurman suggests that iOS 27 will subtly move Apple further into the field of Artificial Intelligence — an area where the company understands it must not fall behind.

Apple is shifting its focus for iOS 27 towards improving software quality and underlying performance, moving away from the introduction of numerous new features. pic.twitter.com/6PEEvTReyQ — Apple Club (@applesclubs) November 24, 2025

Several of the most essential modifications are already underway. A significantly enhanced Siri will start appearing with iOS 26.4, and Apple is currently focused on incorporating greater Artificial Intelligence capabilities into standard applications next year.

More Than Just a Polish: The AI Ambition

There is also a new health-focused AI helper intended for Health+ members, alongside a more robust AI-driven web search function designed to challenge rivals like ChatGPT and Perplexity.

Internally, Apple has been trialling a chatbot called Veritas. Gurman notes that while it will not be released as a separate application, it is proving instrumental in shaping the new underlying structure that Siri will ultimately rely on.

The overall effort regarding Artificial Intelligence is substantial. Sebastien Marineau is managing the user-facing intelligence functions, Mike Rockwell from Vision Pro is overseeing the Siri redevelopment, and Apple has partnered with Google to incorporate Gemini models into its core technology.

Regarding the visual aspect, anticipate minor refinements to the major interface changes introduced this year. Apple is already making changes to the glass-like visuals and adding further personalisation options — clear indications that iOS 27 will continue polishing iOS 26's appearance.

Why This 'Quiet' Update Matters Most

Therefore, although iOS 27 might not feature the immediate appeal of earlier software updates, it has the potential to become one of Apple's most pivotal releases.

By recommitting to overall quality and finally advancing its Artificial Intelligence goals, Apple is laying the foundation for a cleaner, more speedy future — and creating a software core ready to support any major hardware innovations it unveils next.