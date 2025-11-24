A new transparency feature on X has sparked chaos across the platform after revealing that dozens of prominent MAGA accounts presenting themselves as patriotic Americans are actually operated from countries including Bangladesh, Nigeria, Turkey, Thailand, and Eastern Europe.

The revelations came over the weekend when users discovered that clicking an account's join date now opens a tab showing the country or region where the account is based. Within hours, X was flooded with viral posts exposing high-engagement accounts with 'America First' branding that are run from overseas.

The Exposé That Rocked MAGA Twitter

Among the most prominent accounts exposed was MAGANationX, which boasts nearly 400,000 followers and describes itself as 'Patriot Voice for We The People'. The account, which regularly posts pro-Trump content and American patriotic imagery, is based in Eastern Europe according to X's new feature.

Another major account, IvankaNews, has accumulated roughly 1 million followers by frequently posting about the dangers of Islam, the threat of illegal immigration, and support for Donald Trump. That account is operated from Nigeria.

Other examples quickly emerged. Dark MAGA, with approximately 15,000 followers, turned out to be run from Thailand. MAGA Scope, which has gathered more than 51,000 followers, also operates from Nigeria. An account called 'America First' with nearly 70,000 followers that posts content like 'Thumbs up if you're a Trumper who loves God' is based in Bangladesh.

An account with the username @American, complete with a profile picture featuring a bald eagle over an American flag, is apparently based in South Asia. Another account calling itself 'ULTRAMAGA 🇺🇸 TRUMP🇺🇸2028', claiming to be based in Washington, DC, is listed as being based in Africa.

'This is easily one of the greatest days on this platform', wrote liberal influencer Harry Sisson. 'Seeing all of these MAGA accounts get exposed as foreign actors trying to destroy the United States is a complete vindication of Democrats, like myself and many on here, who have been warning about this'.

The Feature That Changed Everything

X's head of product, Nikita Bier, teased the 'About This Account' feature last month as a way to help users verify the authenticity of content and limit the influence of troll farms, which often run political accounts from outside the countries they target.

The feature displays an account's geographical location, creation date, and username change history when users click on the 'Joined' date in a profile. Bier announced a global rollout on Saturday, though he noted there were still 'a few rough edges' that should be resolved by Tuesday.

'If any data is incorrect, it will be updated periodically based on best available information', Bier wrote. 'This happens on a delayed and randomised schedule to preserve privacy'.

The feature briefly disappeared Friday night amid controversy over claims that the US Department of Homeland Security account was listed as being based in Israel. Screenshots and videos allegedly showing the location field displaying 'Tel Aviv, Israel' quickly went viral, though both DHS and Bier have denied the speculation.

'I can't believe we have to say this, but this account has only ever been run and operated from the United States', DHS posted on Sunday. 'Screenshots are easy to forge, videos are easy to manipulate'.

Bier said the feature was temporarily shut off 'because the account creation country was incorrect on a very small subset of old accounts, due to IP ranges changing over time'. He called claims about the DHS account 'fake news', stating that 'the DHS has only shown IPs from the United States since account creation'.