DOOGEE's Tab Go Series was designed for one simple purpose: To deliver strong performance and lightweight design, making them accessible wherever life tasks you. From the lightweight Tab G6 to the versatile G6+, the lineup now welcomes its most powerful member yet — the Tab G6 Max, built to deliver bigger views and longer endurance in a slim, stylish body.

Where to Buy the DOOGEE Tab G6 Max

• Official Store: Use code G625 for 25% off

• Includes 30-Day Guarantee + 1-Year Free Warranty

Amazon Options:

• Amazon UK: Use code A8MTGXXO for 5% off

• Amazon US: Use code CWBCCVEN for 10% off

A 13.4" Desktop Experience You Can Carry Anywhere

Imagine opening a report, a reference tab, and a video call—side by side—without squinting or endless scrolling. With its expansive 13.4-inch 90Hz FHD+ display, the G6 Max lays out reports, timelines, and reference tabs like a true desktop, so you scroll less and see more. Hop on a video call while annotating slides in split‑screen, or compare a brief with your draft side‑by‑side—everything stays smooth and readable. At 7.75 mm thin and finished in Obsidian Black, Misty Gray, or Aquamarine Blue, the G6 Max looks as refined in a boardroom as it feels in a backpack.

Despite its strength, the G6 Max remains elegant — a 7.75mm metal body available in Obsidian Black, Misty Gray, and Aquamarine Blue. Slim enough to carry everywhere, refined enough to fit any setting, it strikes the balance between portability and presence.

From Work to Relax, Built to Power Every Moment

Battery anxiety ends here. The 11,000 mAh pack cruises from morning meetings to late‑night streaming without hunting for outlets. When you do need a boost, 18W fast charging gets you moving again quickly; reverse charging turns the tablet into a handy top‑up for smaller devices. Whether it's back‑to‑back lectures, long commutes, or a cross‑country trip, G6 Max keeps your flow unbroken.

Inside, the Unisoc T7280 chipset paired with 6GB RAM (expandable up to 32GB) and 256GB storage keeps multitasking fluid and spacious. Away from Wi‑Fi? The built-in 4G LTE network support keeps you connected for calls, classes, streaming, playing games on the go.

Work Smarter, Live Smarter

Running the latest Android 16, the G6 Max unlocks faster navigation, split-screen multitasking, and advanced privacy features. Built-in WPS Office means editing, annotating, and sharing documents feels desktop-level.

With Gemini AI, the G6 Max becomes your invisible power:

Summarize long reports in seconds

Translate conversations in real time

Draft polished emails and creative captions

Plan your weekend trip, from transport to hotel

And with Gemini Live, you can speak naturally and switch topics mid‑conversation; the assistant keeps pace with your thinking.

Tablet, Transformed into a PC

For users who demand more, the Tab G6 Max VIP Edition adds a Bluetooth keyboard, precision stylus, mouse, tempered glass, and a leather protective cover. Drop into a café, open your deck, mark up feedback, and send—no compromises, no juggling extra gear. It's a full mobile workstation for students, professionals, and creators who move fast.

Refined by Time, Built for Yours

As the flagship of the Tab Go Series, the Tab G6 Max leads the Tab G series family. With its expansive 13.4-inch display, massive 11,000mAh battery, and the most advanced performance package yet, it sets a new benchmark. Where the Tab G6 and G6+ focus on portability and balanced use, the G6 Max is built for those who refuse to compromise — users who demand maximum screen real estate, all-day stamina, and PC-like productivity in one sleek device.

At DOOGEE, we believe technology should adapt to your day — not the other way around. With the Tab G6 Max, your ideas, work, and entertainment finally have the space and power they deserve.

The Tab G6 Max shows how far DOOGEE has pushed the idea of portable productivity, bringing desktop-like power into a device that slips easily into a bag. With its expansive display, reliable endurance, and AI-driven tools, it gives students, professionals, and everyday users the freedom to work, create, and unwind without compromise. As the flagship of the Tab Go Series, the G6 Max doesn't just raise the bar—it redefines what a lightweight, do-everything tablet can be.