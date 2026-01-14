Mark Ruffalo has ignited a storm of online backlash after delivering a passionate anti Trump rant on the Golden Globes red carpet, prompting furious reactions from critics and jokes that Marvel films featuring the actor have been 'deleted' for good. While supporters praised the Hulk star for speaking out, others accused him of turning Hollywood's biggest night into a political lecture, once again blurring the line between activism and acting.

Ruffalo became the most talked about figure of the 2026 Golden Globe Awards after he was stopped for a red carpet interview and asked about the pin on his tuxedo. The actor explained that the badge was worn in memory of Renee Nicole Good, a US citizen fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on 7 January.

A Red Carpet Moment That Stole The Spotlight

'I'm not feeling so great,' Ruffalo said, as he struggled to mask his frustration amid the glitz of awards season. 'As much as I love all this, I don't know if I can pretend like this crazy stuff isn't happening.' He added that celebrating Hollywood success felt hollow while people were being killed in the streets, a comment that quickly went viral online.

The interview cut sharply through the glamorous tone of the night, with many viewers agreeing it was the only moment that truly reflected the mood of a troubled world. Others, however, felt the speech was misplaced, accusing Ruffalo of hijacking an entertainment event for political messaging.

Well… just deleted all the avengers movies from our Apple TV. pic.twitter.com/gcXJBHPZtf — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) January 13, 2026

Trump Attacks Ignite Fierce Political Debate

Ruffalo's comments escalated when he turned his focus to Donald Trump, launching a direct attack on the president's record and character. He criticised US actions in Venezuela and claimed international law was being ignored, before branding Trump a convicted felon and rapist while referencing past legal cases and allegations.

'It's so hard to pretend anymore,' Ruffalo said in a separate interview, explaining why he felt compelled to speak out. 'This is not normal anymore. I don't know how I could be quiet.'

The remarks immediately divided audiences along political lines. Supporters applauded Ruffalo for using his platform to highlight immigration enforcement deaths and foreign policy concerns. Critics accused him of spreading misinformation and using inflammatory language, arguing that Hollywood stars should keep their political views off the red carpet.

Social Media Fury and 'Avengers' Backlash Jokes

Within minutes, social media erupted with backlash, much of it sharply personal. Some users mocked Ruffalo's career, questioning his relevance outside the Marvel franchise. Others dismissed him outright.

'Amazing how these entertainers think people care about their political opinions,' one user wrote. Another added, 'Mark Ruffalo is a buffoon.'

The most viral reaction came from fans joking that they had deleted Marvel films from their streaming libraries. 'Well, just deleted all the Avengers movies from our Apple TV,' one post read, sparking thousands of replies and memes. While clearly tongue in cheek, the comments reflected a growing fatigue among some viewers with political statements from Hollywood figures.

Not everyone was critical. Many praised Ruffalo's willingness to risk backlash, arguing that silence from public figures only enables injustice. The pins worn by Ruffalo and fellow celebrities, reading 'BE GOOD' and 'ICE OUT,' were widely shared as symbols of protest.

Activism Versus Acting in Hollywood

Ruffalo's outspoken stance has once again reignited the long running debate over celebrity activism. The actor has built a reputation for political engagement in recent years, often speaking about climate change, immigration, and social justice. Critics argue this focus has overshadowed his acting work, while supporters say it reflects moral responsibility.

The Golden Globes incident highlights the tightrope awards ceremonies now walk. While designed to celebrate film and television, they increasingly serve as platforms for protest. Ruffalo himself acknowledged the tension, admitting that he wanted to celebrate his nomination but could not ignore what he described as a broken reality.