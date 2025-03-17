A former University of Kentucky student who launched a drunken, racist tirade against a Black student has been denied early release after serving only a fraction of her sentence. In a now-viral video, Sophia Rosing was filmed using the N-word over 200 times while physically attacking Kylah Spring, a fellow student working at the dormitory's front desk. The footage played a crucial role in her expulsion, arrest, and conviction. Despite issuing an apology, Rosing's legal team and family continue to push for her release, arguing that she deserves a 'second chance'—a claim many believe disregards the severity of her actions.

Drunken Bigotry Caught on Camera

On 6 November 2022, a 24-year-old and intoxicated Rosing returned to Boyd Hall after a night out, where she encountered Spring, who was working the overnight shift at the front desk. After being asked if she was okay, Rosing suddenly turned aggressive.

In the now-infamous video, Rosing hurled racial slurs, physically attacked Spring, shoved her, and demanded that she do chores. When authorities arrived around 4 a.m., they found Rosing in an aggressive state. She reportedly hit, kicked, and bit the police officers while being detained. She also refused to identify herself, allegedly claiming she would receive 'special treatment' because of her wealth. However, reports later revealed that Rosing comes from a middle-class family in Fort Mitchell and grew up in a modest three-bedroom home—contrary to her claims of privilege.

Banned From Campus, Fired From Job

Following the incident, Rosing was expelled from the University of Kentucky and permanently banned from re-enrolling. University President Eli Capilouto publicly condemned her actions, reaffirming the institution's commitment to tackling racism. She also lost her role as a fashion influencer for Dillard's Campus Collective Programme. The company swiftly terminated her contract, stating that it 'vehemently denounces Rosing's behaviour and does not tolerate any form of racism, hate speech, harassment, or violence of any kind.'

While her academic and professional future crumbled, her legal troubles were only beginning.

The Trial: Charges and Sentencing

Rosing faced multiple charges, including alcohol intoxication in a public place, fourth-degree assault, third-degree assault of a police officer, and second-degree disorderly conduct. In August 2024, she pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to one year in prison, 100 hours of community service, and a $25 (£19) fine.

During the trial, Spring addressed the court, calling for accountability while acknowledging that people can grow from their mistakes. She stated, 'I do understand that one moment should not define you for the rest of your life, and I also understand that for every moment, we are accountable for what we do.'

At sentencing, Rosing apologised, insisting she had never used the N-word before and would never use it again. Her defence attorney, Fred Peters, maintained that she had learned from her actions, adding, 'She has had a lot of time to think about what she has done, and she wrote a nice letter of apology.'

Pushing for Early Release

Despite her lenient sentence, Rosing's legal team pushed for an early release. Last month, Peters filed a 'shock probation' request, arguing that his client was 'completely out of her mind drunk' and had already suffered 'severe consequences'. In a statement, he called the punishment 'extremely unfair and out of proportion', arguing that it was 'harsh for a first offence where no one was hurt to the extent that they required any medical treatment.'

However, Fayette Circuit Court Judge Lucy Vanmeter denied the request, stating that releasing Rosing early would 'unduly depreciate the seriousness of the offences'. Despite this ruling, some continue to defend Rosing's actions.

The Call for Undeserved Freedom

Rosing's mother, Jill, who has refused to speak to the media, has launched an online petition demanding her daughter's release. In the petition, she writes: 'No one is perfect. We all make mistakes, and no mistake should cost someone everything.' She claims Rosing 'deeply regrets' her actions and should be allowed to finish her education.

Fayette Commonwealth Attorney Daniel Whitley has also advocated for a lighter sentence, arguing that Rosing has 'dedicated herself to personal growth and accountability' and should undergo anger management, substance abuse, and racial sensitivity classes rather than remain in prison. However, public opinion remains divided, with many believing Rosing's punishment was already too lenient.

Spring's Fight for Awareness and Change

Throughout the case, Kylah Spring has remained composed and determined to use her experience to push for change. University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto praised Spring for handling the situation with strength and resilience.

Spring later revealed she remained calm out of fear of retaliation. 'I wanted to make sure I acted appropriately so that I could keep my job because the script could have been flipped at any time if I had retaliated,' she told CBS Mornings.

In the months following the attack, Spring became a leading voice against racism. She spoke at an anti-racism march on campus, where she stated, 'I was physically, verbally, and racially assaulted. This is a recurring issue across the American school system. I am deeply saddened by what took place, but I am most grateful for the justice that is to come.'

Directly addressing Rosing, she added, 'You will not break my spirit, and you will be held accountable. I only pray that you open your heart to love and try to experience life differently and more positively.'

A Lesson in Privilege, Racism, and Accountability

Rosing's case is a stark reminder of the consequences of racism and privilege. While her supporters claim she has changed, her lenient sentencing and continued attempts to secure an early release raise concerns about the true extent of justice. This case is not just about one woman's mistakes—it reflects a broader societal issue, where accountability must outweigh privilege, and true remorse is proven through sustained change, not just words.