New details have emerged about the relationship between the late Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. While initially marked by warmth and high hopes, their bond reportedly grew strained over time, with tensions surfacing during key moments in Meghan's integration into the Royal Family.

A Warm Welcome and Early Promises

When Meghan Markle first joined royal life, Queen Elizabeth reportedly viewed her as a modernising influence for the monarchy. Meghan's international appeal and diverse background were seen as assets, and the Queen extended significant gestures of goodwill. Meghan was invited to Christmas at Sandringham in 2017—five months before her wedding to Prince Harry—a privilege not granted to other royal fiancées. Meghan described the experience as "amazing" in the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, likening it to being part of a "big family."

In her Christmas broadcast that year, the Queen referenced "new members" joining the family, widely interpreted as a nod to Meghan's inclusion. Early on, the Queen even granted Meghan significant royal patronages, including the National Theatre, reflecting confidence in her potential.

Rising Tensions During Wedding Preparations

Tensions reportedly began during the lead-up to Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018. Meghan's choice to decline guidance from Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and her decision to wear a white gown for her second marriage reportedly raised eyebrows. Additionally, a disagreement over tiara fittings involving Angela Kelly, the Queen's trusted dresser, added friction.

Despite these challenges, the Queen continued to show support, inviting Meghan on a solo engagement to Chester shortly after the wedding—a rare privilege for a new member of the Royal Family. However, insiders allege Meghan's approach to royal duties was marked by dissatisfaction, with some palace staff describing her as "actively seeking reasons to be unhappy."

Fallout From the Royal Exit

In January 2020, Meghan and Harry announced their decision to step back from royal duties, later relocating to California. The Sussexes' explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 strained relations further. While Meghan praised the Queen as "wonderful," allegations of racism and lack of institutional support caused significant tension. According to insiders, the Queen was reportedly "upset" by the public criticism.

A contentious claim emerged in 2022 when an insider alleged the Queen privately referred to Meghan as "evil" during a Balmoral reception, reflecting lingering tensions between the two.

After the Queen's passing, Meghan expressed admiration for her in an interview with Variety. She described the Queen as "the most shining example" of female leadership and expressed gratitude for their shared moments. Prince Harry, meanwhile, found comfort in believing his grandmother was reunited with her late husband, Prince Philip.