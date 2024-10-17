Since the iOS 11 update, some users have been impressed by their Apple Watch's ability to identify potential health issues before they fully develop, such as COVID or a cold.

The Apple Watch's Vitals app, available on Series 8 and newer models, provides remarkably accurate health assessments based on a week's worth of data collected while you sleep, as reported by MacRumors.

"If multiple metrics are outside your typical range, you receive a notification along with context for factors that may be involved — like medications, elevation changes or illness, for example," Apple notes.

The Power Of Apple Watch's Vital App: Early Illness Detection

Many people have shared their experiences with the Vitals app's predictive capabilities online. One Reddit user, for example, posted a screenshot of their detections and wrote, "The Vitals app knew I was sick three days before I was."

The app identified three "outliers" in the user's wrist temperature in this case. These readings can also be viewed on iPhones and iPads.

"I started using Vitals when it first came out on the beta, and since then, I've gotten sick about twice," another user commented before adding that "both times it knew a couple of days in advance, and I hadn't felt anything wrong," the Reddit user wrote. "Kinda insane how useful this feature can be."

In a post sharing MacRumors article on X, Rory Evans noted that his Series 9 Watch "detected a few things with my vitals days before I tested positive for COVID" as well. "So clever and very useful tech to have — especially in such a fast-paced world."

However, Apple warns that the accuracy of readings can be affected by how tightly you wear your Apple Watch. "Wearing your Apple Watch with the right fit — not too tight, not too loose, and with room for your skin to breathe — keeps you comfortable and lets the sensors do their job."

Just a few months ago, Mark Gurman, a technology journalist at Bloomberg, reported that the highly anticipated new health features for the Apple Watch Series 10, such as hypertension and sleep apnea detection, might not be released due to significant technical challenges faced by Apple.

In September, Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 10, which includes sleep apnea notifications and other valuable features. This contradicts Gurman's previous prediction.

Apple emphasised the importance of addressing sleep apnea, noting that "if left untreated, sleep apnea can have important consequences on health, including an increased risk of hypertension, Type 2 diabetes, and cardiac issues."

Health Features of watchOS 11

In June, Apple unveiled watchOS 11, the newest operating system for the Apple Watch. This update includes various features, such as the Vitals app, training load tracking, customisable Activity rings, personalised Smart Stack and Photos faces, and the Translate app. Here are the highlights:

1. Additional Support During Pregnancy

This feature provides tailored insights to support pregnant women. When you log a pregnancy in the Health app on your iPhone or iPad, the Cycle Tracking app on your Apple Watch will display your gestational age and let you record common pregnancy symptoms.

2. New Sleep Tracking Capabilities

This health feature monitors sleep patterns to help you rest better. The Apple Watch allows you to track important health metrics while you sleep, including heart rate, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, sleep duration, and blood oxygen.

3. Mindfulness Features

Offers mindfulness tools like guided meditations and breathing exercises. The Activity rings on your Apple Watch encourage you to sit less, move more, and exercise daily. With watchOS 11, you can now customize them even further.

4. Enhanced Heart Rate Notifications

This offers improved heart rate monitoring with accurate alerts. The Apple Watch enables users to track vital health metrics while they sleep, including heart rate, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, sleep duration, and blood oxygen levels.

5. Fitness Metrics Expansion

This feature includes new workout types and metrics for a more diverse fitness experience.

A new effort rating feature will be available after each session to gauge workout intensity. Users can rate how difficult the workout was on a scale from 1 to 10.

6. Improved Fall Detection

A groundbreaking health option, this offers enhanced fall detection for added safety. Walking Steadiness, measured by your iPhone, can provide earlier warnings about potential fall risks during the third trimester of pregnancy, as the risk is higher at this stage.

7. Nutrition Tracking