Throughout last year, Apple discontinued a number of products that went unnoticed by most consumers of the brand.

Last week, the mobile giant replaced Samsung as the world's biggest smartphone provider as it accounted for more than 20 per cent of all phones shipped to consumers in 2023.

The products that Apple took off of its shelves include the iPhone Mini series, the MagSafe Duo Charger, the MagSafe Battery Pack, leather accessories and the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The iPhone Mini series

The iPhone 12 Mini, which launched in October 2020, was one of Apple's most controversial releases. The miniature device was successful at first, with consumers favouring the lightweight smartphone that boasted a smaller screen and a pocket-friendly design.

While the iPhone 13 Mini, which boasted a 5.4-inch display, was popular amongst fans of smaller smartphones, market researchers found that the unique model had extremely low sales in comparison to other iPhone series.

In September last year, the launch of the iPhone 15 series marked the end of an era for the iPhone Mini entirely.

While the iPhone 12 Mini is still available online to Apple customers in the US, the iPhone SE has since been named as "the smallest iPhone that Apple sells brand new".

Although the SE device is slightly larger than the iPhone Mini series, the screen is smaller – measuring at a 4.7-inch display.

According to reports, Apple plans to adapt its iPhone SE model before the next release. It has been rumoured, that the next iPhone SE will boast a larger 6.1-inch display.

The MagSafe Duo Charger

Like the iPhone Mini, the MagSafe Duo Charger was also released in 2020 and discontinued after the iPhone 15 launched in September last year.

The foldable charging mat set out to wireless charge two Apple devices simultaneously. The products that were compatible with the MagSafe Duo Charger include any iPhone device, an Apple Watch, a Wireless Charging case for AirPods and other Qi-certified devices.

The duo charging system cost $129 dollars, equal to around £101 pounds, and was known for sharing similarities with the MagSafe Battery Pack. The parallel characteristics include the magnetic charging puck and the Lightning charging port.

The MagSafe Battery Pack

Again, in September 2023, Apple discontinued the MagSafe Battery Pack. The smart charging device, which was released in July 2021 and cost $99 dollars, provided hours of additional battery life once it was magnetically attached to the back of any iPhone 12 device.

The newer iPhone models, such as the iPhone 15, have no use for the MagSafe Battery Pack due to their USB-C port. Because of its Lightning charging port, the MagSafe charging pack ultimately became outdated and was, therefore, discontinued by Apple.

Leather Accessories

In a bid to build a more sustainable reputation amid the current cost of living crisis, Apple also discontinued leather accessories in September last year.

The smartphone giant replaced all leather materials with a new FineWoven fabric for accessories instead. Apple said that the new textiles have a "significantly lower" carbon footprint compared to leather.

The accessories that were altered by the brand include the MagSafe Wallet, the AirTag Key Ring and the iPhone Case with MagSafe.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro

The 13-inch MacBook Pro was discontinued by Apple after its "Scary Fast" event last year. The MacBook device was short-lived, considering it was launched in November 2020 and officially cancelled in November 2023.

The smartphone giant replaced the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the new entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro that boasts the favoured M3 chip.

While the smaller MacBook Pro was sold at a cheaper rate, costing at least $1,299 dollars, the device featured a seven-year-old design.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for at least $1,599 dollars and offers several upgrades compared to the 13-inch model, according to reports.

The upgrade features include the M3 chip, a 1080p camera, more cable ports and a 120Hz ProMotion display.