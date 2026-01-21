Usha Vance's pregnancy announcement did more than mark a historic first for a second lady in office, it immediately reopened an unresolved online narrative involving Erika Kirk. Within hours of the news breaking, social media users shifted focus away from congratulations and toward a familiar question that had little to do with the pregnancy itself: why Erika Kirk had not publicly reacted.

Across platforms, including X, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, users posted memes and sarcastic comments asking, 'Where are Erika Kirk's congratulations?'

Others framed her silence as proof of imagined tension, joking that she must be 'devastated' or 'furious.'

How 'Hug-Gate' Pulled Erika Kirk Into the Narrative

The fixation on Erika Kirk — widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk — traces back to October 2025, when a video circulated showing JD Vance hugging her at a Turning Point USA event shortly after the death of her husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The clip, later dubbed 'hug-gate,' spread rapidly online and was mischaracterised by trolls as evidence of a romantic connection.

Erika Kirk addressed the moment at the time, describing the hug as platonic support and explaining that physical affection was part of her 'love language.' Despite that clarification, the video became the foundation for unsubstantiated affair rumours that lingered online long after being denied.

Those rumours resurfaced again in late 2025 when Usha Vance was photographed without her wedding ring on several occasions, images that fuelled speculation despite explanations from people close to the family that the ring's absence was routine and unrelated to marital issues.

JD Vance later dismissed the claims in an NBC interview, calling them 'hilarious' and reaffirming the strength of his marriage.

Trolls Shift Focus to Erika Kirk

Following the announcement of pregnancy, congratulations flooded social media from supporters and elected officials. White House officials amplified the news, describing it as consistent with what they called a pro-family administration.

According to reports, Usha Vance will be the first second lady in modern US history to be pregnant during her husband's tenure.

We're very happy to share some exciting news. Our family is growing! pic.twitter.com/0RohEBYXM7 — Second Lady Usha Vance (@SLOTUS) January 20, 2026

While congratulatory messages dominated official channels, a parallel conversation unfolded across social media. Online trolls began asking why Erika Kirk had not publicly congratulated the couple.

Memes and sarcastic posts questioned her 'absence,' with comments such as 'Where are Erika Kirk's congratulations?' and jokes suggesting she must be 'devastated' by the news. One user attacked the couple's divorce rumours by saying, 'Our marriage counsellor also suggested another baby once the wife and I realised we had a loveless union. solved the problem! hoping Dad gets paternity leave. maybe forever!'

At the time of writing, Erika Kirk's public social media accounts show no such posts referencing the pregnancy.

As of now, there is no evidence to support the speculation driving these online jokes. Usha and JD Vance have publicly affirmed their marriage, while Erika Kirk has made no statement tied to the announcement.

Meanwhile, the pregnancy announcement remains a historic milestone for the White House, even as social media chatter continues to draw on past, unproven rumours rather than new facts.