Erika Kirk and JD Vance continue to make headlines amid allegations of a possible romantic relationship brewing between them. The members of Turning Point USA have been adamant in saying that they are nothing more than friends. However, the public still believes there's something more to their story.

Erika's recent endorsement of Vance fueled the allegations of a possible romantic relationship between the two. The TPUSA CEO made it clear during the endorsement that this is what her late husband, Charlie Kirk, would have wanted her to do.

A Friendship Forged in Politics

Erika and Vance wouldn't have been introduced to each other if not for the her late husband. Charlie and Vance became friends first, which started after the former messaged the latter on Twitter.

'Afterwards, a name I barely knew sent me a DM on Twitter and told me I did a great job. It was Charlie Kirk, and that moment of kindness began a friendship that lasted until today. We talked through everything, from the strategy to the fundraising to the grassroots of the movement he knew so well,' Vance shared, according to OK! magazine.

The 'Touchy' Hug That Sparked Rumours

After Charlie was killed, Vance immediately came to Erika's rescue to ensure that she had all the support that she needed. The vice president even offered to send his helicopter to where Charlie's casket was.

Following Charlie's death, Vance and Erika made headlines due to their 'touchy' interaction at an event. The recently widowed Kirk was photographed touching the back of Vance's head while they were in a tight embrace. She later explained that there was nothing going on between her and Vance. She even told Megyn Kelly that her love language is physical touch.

According to Erika, she whispered 'God bless you' into Vance's ear, and was why she held the back of his head. After all, this is something that she does when she whispers the statement in the ears of other people.

'Our Marriage is as Strong as It's Ever Been'

Vance also reacted to the speculations regarding his marriage to Usha Vance after the latter was spotted without her wedding ring on multiple outings.

'With anything in life, you take the good with the bad. You accept that there are some sacrifices and there are some very good things that come along with it, too. But our marriage is as strong as it's ever been, and I think Usha's really taken to it, and it's been kind of cool to see how she's developed and evolved in this new role,' he told NBC News.

Endorsement Sealed

Erika also endorsed Vance for president in 2028. While at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest last month, she said that they would ensure Donald Trump has the Congress for all four years. She would also ensure that Vance would be elected in the upcoming elections.

'That was the thing that my husband was very direct about. Interestingly enough, one of the last few conversations we had was how intentional he was about supporting J.D. for 28,' she said.

Erika and Vance are nothing more than friends and allies.