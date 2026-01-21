Usha Vance, the wife of US Vice-President JD Vance, has announced that she is pregnant with their fourth child, a baby boy due in late July 2026.

The couple announced the pregnancy in a joint social media post on 20 January 2026, saying they are 'very excited' and that both Usha and the baby are doing well.

The Vances already have three children — Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel — and expressed gratitude for the military doctors and staff who are supporting them during the pregnancy.

Internet Jokes How Usha and JD Conceived 4th Child

Shortly after the announcement, some social media users began joking about the timing of conception.

They pointed to a viral video JD Vance posted during Halloween 2025, in which he donned a curly wig and leaned into a meme about himself circulating online. Since a baby due in late July would likely have been conceived in late October, a few meme accounts quipped that 'the child was conceived with the wig on'.

the child was conceived with the wig on pic.twitter.com/Ub9RPAH4ry — Whole Mars Catalog (@wholemars) January 21, 2026

In October 2025, JD Vance posted a video of himself in a curly wig for Halloween, turning a viral internet meme about him into a playful costume. In the clip, filmed at the Naval Observatory, he greeted trick‑or‑treaters with 'Happy Halloween, kids ... remember, say thank you!', which was a direct reference to a meme that grew out of his exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier in the year.

In that February 2025 meeting, a moment when he asked whether Zelenskyy had 'said thank you once' became widely joked about and criticised online.

Vance's Halloween video leaned into that meme and a popular caricature of him with exaggerated curly hair, which was the so‑called 'fat JD with curly hair' image.

The post quickly went viral, with millions of views across social platforms, and many people praised him for embracing the joke and laughing at himself rather than ignoring it.

Usha Vance's Pregnancy: Historic and Controversial

In their official message, the Vances thanked those caring for them and emphasised the joy the growing family brings. The announcement stands out not just as personal news, but also because it aligns with JD Vance's longstanding advocacy for higher birth rates and family policies in the United States.

The news also carries some historical significance. Usha, 40, is the first Second Lady of the United States to be pregnant while serving in the White House, marking a rare moment in U.S. political history.

Only a few first ladies, such as Frances Cleveland and Jacqueline Kennedy, gave birth while their husbands were in office. But none had that distinction while their spouse served as vice president.

While it was seen as 'historical', there were also commenters saying the couple may have been trying for a child over allegations of infidelity involving Erika Kirk.

The speculation started gaining traction in late 2025 after a series of unrelated public moments were stitched together by social media users. The initial spark came from a warm on‑stage hug between Vance and Erika, the widow of conservative figure Charlie Kirk, at a Turning Point USA event on 29 October 2025.

Rumours intensified when Usha was spotted without her wedding ring during official appearances, including an outdoor event at Camp Lejeune alongside First Lady Melania Trump in mid‑November 2025.

Many on social platforms seized on the ring's absence, suggesting it indicated trouble in the couple's marriage, despite later explanations that she simply forgot to put it back on while juggling busy family duties. A spokesperson for Usha explained that she sometimes goes without her ring during everyday activities, saying she sometimes forgets it because she's caring for their young children.