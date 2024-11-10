Each year, on November 10th, the United States Marine Corps (USMC) throws one of the biggest birthday parties in the military world. This date isn't just another marker on the calendar; it's a major celebration that taps into centuries of history, tradition, and camaraderie. But why November 10, and not July 11, as the Marines' official birthday? And why does the USMC have such a unique birthday cake ritual? Let's dive into the origins of this annual event and why it's celebrated the way it is.

The Birth of the Marine Corps: Why November 10?

The USMC's story begins on November 10, 1775, when the Second Continental Congress ordered the formation of two battalions of Marines to fight alongside the naval fleet in America's Revolutionary War. Captain Samuel Nicholas began recruitment at Tun Tavern in Philadelphia, a spot that has since become a legend in Marine lore as the Corps' birthplace.

After the Revolutionary War, the Marine Corps was briefly disbanded, only to be officially re-established on July 11, 1798, when President John Adams signed a bill reviving the Marines. For more than a century, July 11th was observed as the Corps' anniversary, until 1921, when Major Edwin McClellan recommended a switch back to November 10th, as it better reflected the Corps' origins in the American Revolution.

Birthdays With a Mission: How the USMC Birthday Became a National Event

The modern celebration of the Marine Corps' birthday took off in 1921, thanks to Major General John A. Lejeune, who issued an official order outlining the importance of marking November 10 each year with a formal reading of the Marine Corps' history and achievements. This order wasn't just a memo; it set the stage for what would become a globally celebrated tradition. Since then, Marines from Virginia to Hawaii, and beyond, have honoured this day with pride, ceremony, and plenty of dancing.

Today, the USMC birthday is celebrated with balls, parades, and ceremonies, uniting Marines of all ranks. Over the years, the celebrations have grown to reflect the Corps' heritage and values, solidifying November 10 as an annual event where service members, veterans, and their families come together to pay tribute to the USMC's legacy.

Cake, Swords, and a Slice of Tradition: The Birthday Cake Ceremony

One of the most iconic traditions of the Marine Corps birthday is the legendary cake-cutting ceremony. This custom started formally in 1952, thanks to Commandant General Lemuel C. Shepherd Jr., and it has become an essential part of every Marine Corps birthday celebration since. And this isn't just any cake-cutting; it's done with a Mameluke sword, a centuries-old blade that symbolises the Corps' warrior spirit. According to Stars and Stripes, the sword traces back to Lieutenant Presley O'Bannon's actions in the Barbary Wars and serves as a powerful reminder of the Marines' storied past.

The first slice of cake is presented to the guest of honour. The second goes to the oldest Marine present, who then passes it to the youngest Marine in attendance. This symbolic handoff represents the passing of knowledge, tradition, and responsibility to the next generation, a gesture that reminds all Marines of the importance of unity and mentorship.

The Marine Corps Ball: A Party Like No Other

The centrepiece of the USMC birthday celebration is the Marine Corps Ball. Held in cities around the globe, from Washington D.C. to Okinawa, Japan, these balls are grand events featuring music, speeches, dancing, and camaraderie. Each ball includes the traditional reading of Major General Lejeune's birthday message and the Commandant's message, which are central to the ceremonies. These readings remind every Marine of the Corps' founding values and connect them to Marines past and present.

But the celebrations don't stop there. In recent years, according to Stars and Stripes, Marines stationed overseas have marked the birthday with impressive physical challenges. At Camp Blaz in Guam, Marines run 249 miles as a unit, with each mile symbolising a year of Marine Corps history. These events remind participants of the physical resilience and mental fortitude that define the Marine experience.

So, as the USMC marks another year, this November 10 is set to be a day of unity, remembrance, and festivity, a celebration not just of age, but of the spirit that makes the Marines truly "The Few, The Proud."