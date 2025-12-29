Elleshia Anne Seymour, 35, is now at the centre of an international manhunt, as authorities intensify efforts to locate her in a case that has alarmed officials and gripped communities across Utah and beyond.

She is accused of vanishing overseas with her four children, boarding a one-way flight to Europe without the consent of their fathers and in violation of an existing custody agreement.

The case has escalated rapidly, drawing in federal authorities including the FBI, while officials have issued a missing and endangered persons advisory as the search stretches across borders.

How Mother and Children Vanished

Local media ABC4 reported that in late November, the children — Landon (11), Levi (8), Hazel (7), and Jacob (3) — were last seen in Utah with their mother Elleshia. On 29 November, surveillance footage captured Elleshia boarding a one-way Delta Air Lines flight alongside all four children at Salt Lake City International Airport. The aircraft was noted to make a stop in Amsterdam before continuing its journey to Croatia.

On 2 December, a babysitter notified one of the fathers that the children had not made it to the daycare. A welfare check conducted at Elleshia's residence revealed that the home was unlocked and unoccupied. She allegedly left a voicemail for a father, stating that she and the children were in France and seeking to establish permanent residence due to the belief that 'end times' were approaching.

By 10 December, the Utah Department of Public Safety released an endangered and missing notice, identifying Elleshia as the abductor. Officials have verified that her car was abandoned at the airport, and the family has departed from the United States.

On 16 December, formal charges were brought in Utah against Elleshia, who is currently sought for four counts of custodial interference and associated offences. An arrest warrant without bail and an emergency protective order have been issued as well.

What We Know So Far

Elleshia is believed to have planned the departure carefully, according to court records reviewed by local news outlets. Additional evidence indicate that the children's passports were falsified, enabling them to get on the international flight.

The children, all US citizens, range in age from 3 to 11. Elleshia shared custody of the three oldest children — Landon, Levi and Hazel — with father Kendall Seymour, while there were no recorded custody rights concerning Jacob.

Concerns have been raised by both authorities and family members regarding the mother's mental condition, as alleged documents indicate potential delusional behaviour and beliefs in the imminent occurrence of catastrophic events.

Law enforcement officials have indicated that Elleshia appears to have no intention of returning to the US. The FBI is now assisting the local West Jordan Police Department in efforts to locate the family.

Father Appeals For Help

Following the disappearance, Kendall set up a GoFundMe campaign to gather funds for a trip to Europe to ensure the safe return of the children and to support their recovery.

In the description, he wrote: 'Tickets to Europe are not cheap. We need two round-trip flights, perhaps a hotel, and 3-4 one-way return flights ... Any funds received in excess of flight costs will go towards therapy needed because of this traumatic experience.'

The father conveyed optimism that a state warrant might be elevated to a federal level, potentially prompting international support from organisations like International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL). 'My genuine hope is that the kids are found quickly, and we can pick them up while they still think they're on a vacation,' he stated.

The Utah Department of Public Safety and FBI agents continue to investigate, but as of now, there has been no confirmed contact with Elleshia or the kids.