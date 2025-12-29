Camila Mendoza Olmos, a 19-year-old college student from Texas, vanished without a trace on the morning of 24 December 2025. Her mysterious disappearance shook the quiet town of Bexar County and immediately triggered a massive search joined by her family, neighbors, friends, and the local police.

Her home's surveillance footage last captured Camila at precisely 6:58 a.m. outside her residence on Caspian Spring in Northwest Bexar County. Based on the Bexar County Sheriff's Office's social media post, at the time she vanished, the teen was wearing a black hoodie, baby blue pajama shorts, and white shoes.

The Disappearance on a Day Before Christmas

Because of Camila's exceptionally close relationship with her family, her inner circle has ruled out the idea that she left voluntarily. As the investigation continues, the local community has shown support and joined her family in looking for answers and finding out what really happened on that morning of Christmas Eve.

Camila's mother, Rosario Olmos, recalled that she and her daughter had shared a bed that night. Early that morning, she felt Camila get up shortly before 7:00 a.m. Rosario didn't think twice about it at the time, assuming her daughter was simply heading out for her daily walk—a morning routine that Camila rarely missed.

She started to get worried when Camila had not returned after an hour and a half. As Rosario searched the house, she realised that Camila's car was still sitting in the driveway. She became more anxious after finding her daughter's mobile phone - switched off and left behind on her bed.

In interviews, her friends said that Camila never goes around without her phone and she always makes sure it is fully charged. For Rosario, this simple detail was the first indication that something was terribly wrong.

Initial Investigation and Intensified Search

The Bexar County Sheriff stated that based on the available surveillance video that captured a fugure who they believed to be the missing teen, she was searching for an unknown object inside her car. No other movements were seen as the recording ended.

With her vehicle still parked at the residence, investigators have concluded that Camila likely departed on foot. Authorities believe she left with very little on her person, carrying only her car keys and her driver's license.

On Saturday, the 27th of December, the search for Camila reached its fourth day. Volunteers, family and friends met at 7:30 a.m. at Wildhorse HOA Sports Park, where they arranged themselves into groups and assigned specific spots to search. They coordinated to make sure they covered most of the area.

Police intensified the search and the Youth Peace and Justice Foundation (YPJF), also known as The Uvalde Foundation for Kids, has joined in and announced a £740 ($1,000) reward for any information that can lead to Camila's safe return home, as per KOMO News.

Camila's Last Words Revealed By Her Friends

Amid the ongoing search efforts, Camila's childhood best friend, Camila Estrella, revealed they spoke on the phone just hours before her friend went missing. They had been making plans for dress shopping and before they hung up, Camila's last words to her were, 'Bye Cami, I love you.'

This may be just a simple sentence but with the situation, it now carries a heavy emotional weight. The New York Post reported the two friends speak on the phone everyday and Estrella commented that her best friend was a person who was simply overflowing with love.