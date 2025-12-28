Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner's children are still mourning their passing. Now, details have emerged regarding their only daughter, Romy Reiner, who was the first to see her parents' lifeless bodies in their home in Brentwood, California.

How is Romy Reiner Doing Today?

Insiders described the 28-year-old's mental state as 'astonishingly fragile' after what happened to Rob and Michele. Romy is also 'emotionally hanging by a thread' after discovering her parents' lifeless bodies two weeks ago.

According to the New York Times, Rob and Michele booked an appointment with their massage therapist. When the woman arrived, no one came to open the door for her.

So, the massage therapist phoned Romy, and the latter managed to open the door to their home. Upon entry, she immediately saw Rob's lifeless body on the floor.

At the time, Romy was reportedly accompanied by her roommate. She fled the scene out of sheer devastation over her dad's passing. However, she did not realize that her mom had also been killed and that her lifeless body was in the bedroom.

A source also told Daily Mail that Romy had been living in fear of her older brother, Nick Reiner, even before the latter killed their parents.

'Even before his drug addiction, his outbursts were frightening because they seemed to come out of nowhere. She tried to stay out of his way as much as she could, but it wasn't easy,' the source said.

The insider also claimed that Romy did not approve of Nick living in their parents' guest house. However, this was where the 32-year-old had been staying for quite some time because Rob and Michele wanted to keep a close eye on him.

Jake Reiner Steps Up for Sister Romy Reiner

Romy was also reportedly much closer to her other older brother, Jake. The latter stepped up and immediately provided a paternalistic role for his younger sister.

'His motto is 'family first.' That is something Rob and Michele had always prioritized and taught their children,' the source told Daily Mail.

Other members of the Reiner family also rushed to Romy's side to give her all the love and support that she needed.

'They are sheltering from the storm – both literally and emotionally. They all felt it was really important to come together as a family for the festive week and to mark Romy's birthday, however subdued the celebrations,' the source said.

Romy Reiner's First Public Outing

Romy turned 28 on December 27. She was later photographed for the first time since her parents' tragic murder. Rob and Michele's daughter hung out with her boyfriend at the beach in what looked like a somber celebration of her own life.

Obviously missing this year are the special greetings from her parents. In previous years, Romy has been very vocal about her affection for them, especially her dad, Rob.

On Father's Day last year, she described Rob as the person she can talk to for hours, and the person she can sit comfortably in silence with.

In October 2024, Romy also shared an adorable video of herself cutting her dad's hair. The two are having a candid conversation about Romy's plans.