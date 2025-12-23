California socialite who was convicted for hiring a hitman to kill her husband, Tatyana Remley, has taken her own life on 18 December 2025, shortly after 9:00pm.

Who exactly is Tatyana Remley, and what did she say to her ex-husband on their last call before killing herself?

Tatyana Remley Died of Suicide

The Daily Mail reported that Remley died just outside the Princess Pub & Grille in San Diego's Little Italy. No one else was injured at the site, police said.

Remely, who is 44 years old, died from a 'gunshot wound to the head' as confirmed by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

The police have not yet released any statement, but confirmed that they're 'investigating a death that appears to be a suicide.'

A firearm was recovered at the scene where Remley was pronounced dead.

At 7:00pm that day, while at the bar, Remely called her ex-husband, Mark Remley, complaining about the man she was with at the time.

'She FaceTimed me while in the bathroom stall and told me, "I'm with this guy, and he's being a jerk,"' a distraught Mark said. 'I told her to just leave.'

He continued, 'I told her, "Do you have this, because I can send help if you need it. I can call 911 if you're in trouble.'"

'She answered, "No, I got this." She hung up, and that was our last conversation,' Mark shared with Daily Mail.

Mark didn't hear from her the next day, so he decided to call the San Diego Sheriff's authorities and file a missing person's report.

Authorities later contacted Mark and confirmed his estranged wife had taken a gun and shot herself outside the restaurant.

Mark said that he witnessed Remley struggling throughout their marriage, 'I tried so many times to get her help because I saw her struggle with life throughout our marriage.'

Mark said that he didn't expect his ex-wife to do such a thing, 'I did not see this coming. I loved her, and yes, our marriage ended very badly.'

He also admitted that he couldn't let himself stay any longer in their marriage after she hired a hitman for him.

'I couldn't stay any longer after she tried to hire someone to kill me. I fled for my life and went to the other side of the country. But this was the last thing I thought would happen to her,' Mark said.

Mark also revealed that they are coming close to a settlement on their divorce, but charged that her ex-wife changed her tone and told him that she wants to reconcile because she still loves him.

Who is Tatyana Remley?

Remley is a model and California socialite who loves horses and is an equestrian. She has two children from a previous relationship. Remley is also known for posting her luxurious lifestyle on social media.

On 2 July 2023, she filed for divorce against her husband, Mark, but she gained widespread popularity that same year after asking a friend to find a hitman to kill her husband, Mark.

Upon learning, Mark went to the authorities and set up an operation posing as hitmen to apprehend her.

She was arrested on 2 August 2023 and charged with solicitation of murder, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, and possessing a loaded firearm in public.

Remley has pleaded guilty to the charges and will only serve a year of her supposed three-year-and-eight-month sentence. She was released early from a California jail in January but was arrested again in September on arson charges.

She was supposed to appear back in court next year in March for allegedly trying to burn down the $6 million Del Mar mansion they once shared.

In her last post on Instagram on 7 October 2025, Remley talked about suicide, relationship and how beautiful life is. She said on the video: 'First of all, what do you really want in life? Dreams do come true. You just have to believe in them. Most people don't.'

'You get whatever you want, but the secret is believe in yourself, love yourself, no matter what someone does to you,' Remley said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental distress, contact Samaritans: 116 123 for the UK or Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: 988 for the US.