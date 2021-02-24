British citizens are eager to escape the harsh UK weather, and a trip to Greece is looking like a real possibility for those who have already been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. Greece is reportedly planning on allowing tourists back as early as May, in an attempt to revive the country's devastated tourism industry.

However, other EU leaders are cautioning against the decision. The Mediterranean nation is said to be prioritising the vaccination of airport staff and resort workers, in order to prepare for the possible arrival of foreign tourists.

UK citizens have had to endure numerous lockdowns in the past year, and a harsh winter has sent them looking for ways to catch some sun. The Greek initiative may lure tourists to the country, as long as the said travellers can prove that they have received their COVID-19 vaccines.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson strengthened hopes that a relatively normal summer may be had this year, after he unveiled a roadmap to the end of lockdown earlier this week. In Johnson's plan, the UK should be back to normal by around June. Most industries will be opened way before that, and holiday travel may very well be possible for Brits.

All this of course, is being made possible by the massive vaccination program that is being implemented in the UK. It is believed that at least one in every three adults has already received the first dose of the Covid vaccine.

It all sounds like a good plan, but the EU is not entirely happy with the development. According to The Sun, other European leaders think that it is too soon to ease travel restrictions.

The European Union has not had as much success in its vaccination program due to a lack of supply. Doses of the vaccine have not been rolled out in the speed and manner that was expected, causing a delay in the reopening of most countries.